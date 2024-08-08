Cultural activists demand protection of art and heritage

Under the banner of "Shilpa, Sthapona O Shilpangan Dhongsher Biruddhe Obosthhan" (Stand Against the Destruction of Art, Architecture, and Cultural Spaces) theatre activists, practitioners, musicians and artists gathered yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon in front of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy to protest the recent acts of nationwide vandalism and communal attacks.

Singing songs and holding various posters, they voiced their opposition to the destruction of cultural works across the country. The protest march proceeded from Shilpakala Academy to the National Press Club.

In a statement, the artists demanded swift action to protect citizens and end the violence that became rampant following the cessation of the former government body. They highlighted that miscreants have been setting fires, vandalising, and looting in various parts of Bangladesh, including state structures, police stations, and historical landmarks like Dhaka University's Swadhinata Chattar and the historical Shashi Lodge in Mymensingh. Attacks on dissenters, looting, and burning of their properties were also reported.

"Reports indicate that up to seven theatre groups have been burned down. The burning of Prachyanat's theatre activist and the home and instruments of Joler Gaan's frontman Rahul Ananda is not just a matter of condemnation but also deep regret. There have been attacks on media offices and journalists, many of which remain unreported. Angry mobs are attacking police in various stations and local Awami League leaders. We, as artists, cultural organisers, and theatre groups from across Dhaka and the country, express our extreme concern and uncertainty," the statement read.

The artists called for the immediate implementation of a democratic political system in the country. "We envision a cooperative, discrimination-free Bangladesh where equality, human dignity, and social justice are the guiding principles of governance. We are committed to resisting any form of terrorism together. Mutual harmony is a key goal in our state governance. Vigilance is necessary to ensure that this unprecedented historic mass uprising is not tarnished. Responsible citizens must remain alert to ensure that revelries do not give rise to any form of vengeance," they urged.