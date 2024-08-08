Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Aug 8, 2024 12:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 12:51 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts

Cultural activists demand protection of art and heritage

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Aug 8, 2024 12:00 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 12:51 PM

Under the banner of "Shilpa, Sthapona O Shilpangan Dhongsher Biruddhe Obosthhan" (Stand Against the Destruction of Art, Architecture, and Cultural Spaces) theatre activists, practitioners, musicians and artists gathered yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon in front of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy to protest the recent acts of nationwide vandalism and communal attacks.

Singing songs and holding various posters, they voiced their opposition to the destruction of cultural works across the country. The protest march proceeded from Shilpakala Academy to the National Press Club.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

‘Whom do we turn to for help?’

In a statement, the artists demanded swift action to protect citizens and end the violence that became rampant following the cessation of the former government body. They highlighted that miscreants have been setting fires, vandalising, and looting in various parts of Bangladesh, including state structures, police stations, and historical landmarks like Dhaka University's Swadhinata Chattar and the historical Shashi Lodge in Mymensingh. Attacks on dissenters, looting, and burning of their properties were also reported.

Rahul Ananda’s Home Looted And Burnt
Read more

Rahul Ananda’s home, a once vibrant cultural hub, looted and burnt

"Reports indicate that up to seven theatre groups have been burned down. The burning of Prachyanat's theatre activist and the home and instruments of Joler Gaan's frontman Rahul Ananda is not just a matter of condemnation but also deep regret. There have been attacks on media offices and journalists, many of which remain unreported. Angry mobs are attacking police in various stations and local Awami League leaders. We, as artists, cultural organisers, and theatre groups from across Dhaka and the country, express our extreme concern and uncertainty," the statement read.

Rahul Ananda’s Home Looted And Burnt
Read more

Attacks on Hindu houses, temples, businesses go on

The artists called for the immediate implementation of a democratic political system in the country. "We envision a cooperative, discrimination-free Bangladesh where equality, human dignity, and social justice are the guiding principles of governance. We are committed to resisting any form of terrorism together. Mutual harmony is a key goal in our state governance. Vigilance is necessary to ensure that this unprecedented historic mass uprising is not tarnished. Responsible citizens must remain alert to ensure that revelries do not give rise to any form of vengeance," they urged.

Don’t replace one fascist regime with a greater one: Parambrata Chattopadhyay
Read more

Don’t replace one fascist regime with a greater one: Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Related topic:
Rahul AnandaJoler GaanRahul Ananda House Vandalisedcommunal attack in bangladeshCommunal Violence in Bangladesh 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Megh-er Bhelaye Joler Gaan

8y ago

Joler Gaan’s lead musician Rahul injured in road crash

8y ago
Rahul Ananda’s Home Looted And Burnt

Rahul Ananda’s home, a once vibrant cultural hub, looted and burnt

1d ago
Joler Gaan

Season's greetings from Joler Gaan

9y ago
Joler Gaan Voacalist Rahul Ananda

Songs are Only a Part of the Supreme Quintessence of Music - Rahul Ananda

5y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

গাজীপুর জেলা কারাগারে গোলাগুলি

দুপর পৌনে ১টার দিকে এ প্রতিবেদন লেখা পর্যন্ত গোলাগুলি চলছে বলে জানা গেছে।

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

ব্যাংক থেকে আজ এক লাখ টাকার বেশি তোলা যাবে না

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification