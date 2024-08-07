Don’t replace one fascist regime with a greater one: Parambrata Chattopadhyay

‘I apologise for my unsolicited thoughts,’ writes Parambrata sharing his thought of Bangladesh’s recent political development

Following the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5, she has left Bangladesh and is now residing in India. The aftermath has seen nationwide celebrations, which was quickly overshadowed by widespread violence and destruction. Addressing the recent state of affairs in Bangladesh, Kolkata actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay broke his silence in an article published by Anandabazar.

For the past month, while Bangladeshi youth and people were fighting for their demands at the quota reform movement, Parambrata had refrained from commenting on the student protests in Bangladesh.

Pointing to his silence, the actor began his article by stating, "I have finally broken my silence on Bangladesh. The ongoing anti-discrimination student movement, which began over a month ago, has been met with brutal and barbaric repression by the government. This is a glaring example of an autocratic ruler, blinded by the allure of absolute power, failing to grant people the respect they deserve."

He continued, "While the movement initially centered around quotas in public sector jobs, it soon swelled into a larger outcry against the government's various undemocratic and autocratic methods, culminating in today's critical situation."

The actor expressed admiration for the students' demands for the former government's resignation, acknowledging the importance of such a bold stance. However, he also raised several concerns, recognising that his views might be unpopular.

Parambrata noted, "I saw a 'thoughtful' individual post, 'Just as people have been called to unite from mosques, they should also be called to protect minorities!' Another post read, 'Madrasa students are protecting the Kalibari temple.' It was heartening to read, but it begs the question—why are these actions necessary?"

He continued, "I saw some 'victory-drunk' individuals breaking Bangabandhu's statue, looting the Ganabhaban, and even setting fire to Bangabandhu's home at Dhanmondi 32 and the Liberation War Museum. There are reports of prison breaks, looting, arson, and even beatings leading to death at the homes of former ruling party MPs. The house of former cricket captain and Awami League MP Mashrafe was also set on fire."

The actor argued that those who led the protests with songs like "Dhano dhanyo pushpo bhora" and "Amar sonar bangla" could not ever be responsible for such vandalism and looting. He wrote, "Isn't it possible that some anti-liberation, extremist forces lurking in the shadows are hijacking this incredible movement? You might argue that 'collateral damage' is inevitable and that people will express their long-simmering anger. Perhaps, but I believe that keeping these elements away from the movement is crucial for its success!"

Reflecting on his apprehensions, Parambrata expressed concern over the comparison of the movement –which has been called "Bangla Bosonto" by a few–to the "Arab Spring," recalling that the aftermath of such movements had often been grim, with extremist forces taking hold of that freedom, leading to civil wars and bloodshed.

He drew parallels with India's political climate, citing the rise of divisive forces post the Anna Hazare anti-corruption movement a decade ago. He argued that India's recent general election results indicated that, despite polarisation, people still wanted governance by the constitution, not religious doctrines.

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Calling the day a "day of pride" for Bangladesh's citizens, Parambrata wrote, "We, too, feel the pride! It's undoubtedly a day of celebration! But do not tarnish the joy of overthrowing tyranny! Do not replace one fascist regime with a greater one! Honor this pro-democracy movement with a democratic establishment, not by force or coercion."

The students have announced their intention to support a government that represents people from all walks of life, regardless of caste, creed, or religion. Parambrata welcomed this initiative, urging unity and necessary steps toward democracy.

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Addressing his personal connection with Bangladesh, Parambrata concluded, "To my friends celebrating in Shahbagh and TSC, I have no intention of upsetting you! Bangladesh's future will be shaped by its people, and rightfully so. It is not my place to interfere with that sovereignty, nor do I wish to! I am an Indian, but those who know me, especially my friends in Bangladesh, understand the pride I take in my 'Bengali' identity!"

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

He concluded, "My relationship with Bangladesh is not merely professional or even as typical as being a Bengali myself—it's much deeper, a familial bond! Perhaps that's why I've overstepped a bit here! Please forgive me!"