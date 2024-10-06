Say families of victims at Nagorik Committee event

The government has failed to address its top priorities within the first two months of taking office, alleged family members of the martyrs of the July uprising.

They voiced frustration over the delay in starting the trial of those responsible for the massacre, completing the list of martyrs, and beginning the rehabilitation of the martyrs' families.

Speaking at a rally in front of the National Museum yesterday, Md Idris, father of Maruf Hossain, who was killed in clashes with police on July 19 in Rampura, questioned how the government would hold the perpetrators accountable, given that many top Awami League leaders have reportedly fled the country.

"If the leaders have run away, how will you [the government] bring them to justice?" he asked.

It breaks my heart that I cannot hear the word 'baba' [father] from my son anymore. But hundreds of students now call me baba. — Saiful Islam Father of martyred Mominul Islam

The rally, organised by the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, called for justice for the July massacre, rehabilitation for the martyrs' families, proper treatment for the injured, improvements in law enforcement, and measures to address price hike.

Idris recounted how, on July 26, detectives visited his house and interrogated him about his son's involvement with Jamaat-Shibir. He said the officers attempted to take him away but left after a lengthy argument with his family.

"If August 5 had not happened, I might have also ended up in Aynaghar [a notorious detention centre]," he said.

Denied support from the police, Idris lodged a case with the International Crimes Tribunal. He expressed frustration over the lack of progress and demanded to know when justice would be served.

Saiful Islam, father of Mominul Islam, who was martyred on July 19 in Mirpur, shared similar concerns. "We want justice before we die. All those responsible for the massacre should be punished," he said.

"It breaks my heart that I cannot hear the word 'baba' [father] from my son anymore. But hundreds of students now call me baba," he added.

Family members of other martyrs, including Raihan Hossain's brother, echoed these sentiments.

"Two months have passed, and the government has not even started the procedures for justice," he said.

Nasiruddin Patwary, convener of the committee, criticised the government for its lack of progress in rehabilitating the martyrs' families and treating the injured.

"Many of the injured are still suffering in hospitals. The government must ensure proper treatment," he urged.

He said the revolution had been driven by the financial desperation of the marginalised, yet their economic situation remains unchanged.

"Egg prices have skyrocketed, and market syndicates are still active. The government must act immediately to curb this," he said.

Patwary also warned political parties not to exploit the martyrs for their own agenda. "Understand the pulse of the people, especially the youth and students," he added.

Akhter Hossain, the committee's member secretary, emphasised that the government must bring to justice all those responsible for the massacre, including those who gave the orders and those who carried out the violence.

He said the previous government had been subservient to India, but the current administration, born of revolution, should show courage in handling these challenges.

The rally, conducted by Nagorik Committee member Ariful Islam Adeeb, was attended by the families of martyrs Shahriar Hassan Alvi, Khalid Saifullah, Nahidul Islam, Mosharraf Hossain, and Matiur Rahman.

Other speakers included Pritam Das, Sanjida Islam Tuli, Abdul Ahad, and Moshiur Rahman.