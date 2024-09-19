Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:06 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:16 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Shironamhin's latest song promises a calm escape

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:06 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 12:16 PM
Shironamhin's latest song promises a calm escape
Photo: Collected

Shironamhin has been actively performing stage shows to aid flood victims with continuous concerts since last month. 

Amid this, the band released a new song, "Nishshobdopur", on their YouTube channel last Tuesday. The band's leader, Ziaur Rahman wrote and composed the track.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the song's description, "Nishshobdopur" is compared to the Mayurakshi River and linked with the popular Bengali literary character Himu.

Ziaur Rahman explained that Himu, a character created by Humayun Ahmed, had a personal connection with the Mayurakshi River. Whenever he felt distressed, he would sit by the river to find comfort. 

"Similarly, through this song, we sought to build an imaginary city for Shironamhin's listeners, offering a peaceful space where they can recharge and find motivation to return to everyday life. We hence named the city 'Nishshobdopur'," he stated.

Musicians rally for flood relief with fundraisers, concerts
Read more

Musicians rally for flood relief with fundraisers, concerts

The music video for "Nishshobdopur" was filmed in Bangkok and Koh Kham Island, Thailand. According to Ziaur Rahman, the song has received a positive response from the audience since its release, accumulating nearly 300,000 views.

Related topic:
ShironamhinZiaur RahmanNishshobdopur
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

PM Sheikh Hasina, August 15 carnage, partons of August 15, Sheikh Russel Day, Sheikh Russel Medal, Bangabandhu assignation, Ziaur Rahman, Gen Ershad, Khaleda Zia,

Aug 15 patrons have no right to talk on democracy: PM

1y ago

Govt unstable, may soon announce polls: Moudud

9y ago
BNP spokesperson Asaduzzaman Ripon says the party has no idealistic relation with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. File photo.

BNP has no idealistic relation with Jamaat: Ripon

9y ago

‘BNP will resist attempt to remove Zia’s grave’

8y ago
Semi heroics from Ziaur, Forhad

Semi heroics from Ziaur, Forhad

5y ago
পুলিশ নয়, মামলা সাজাচ্ছেন অন্যরা: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পুলিশ নয়, মামলা সাজাচ্ছেন অন্যরা: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

এ সময় কেবলমাত্র প্রকৃত অপরাধীদের বিরুদ্ধে মামলার করার আহ্বান জানান তিনি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গ্রেপ্তারের পরে হাসপাতালে আওয়ামী লীগ নেতা কাজী জাফর উল্যাহ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification