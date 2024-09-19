Shironamhin's latest song promises a calm escape

Shironamhin has been actively performing stage shows to aid flood victims with continuous concerts since last month.

Amid this, the band released a new song, "Nishshobdopur", on their YouTube channel last Tuesday. The band's leader, Ziaur Rahman wrote and composed the track.

Video of Nishobdopur | Shironamhin | Official Music Video | #bangla Song

In the song's description, "Nishshobdopur" is compared to the Mayurakshi River and linked with the popular Bengali literary character Himu.

Ziaur Rahman explained that Himu, a character created by Humayun Ahmed, had a personal connection with the Mayurakshi River. Whenever he felt distressed, he would sit by the river to find comfort.

"Similarly, through this song, we sought to build an imaginary city for Shironamhin's listeners, offering a peaceful space where they can recharge and find motivation to return to everyday life. We hence named the city 'Nishshobdopur'," he stated.

The music video for "Nishshobdopur" was filmed in Bangkok and Koh Kham Island, Thailand. According to Ziaur Rahman, the song has received a positive response from the audience since its release, accumulating nearly 300,000 views.