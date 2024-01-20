Shakib Khan unites with Remark and Herlan

Ashraful Ambia, managing director of Remark HB, introduces film actor Shakib Khan as a director of Health and beauty care brand Remark and cosmetics brand Herlan in Bangladesh at a programme held at a hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: Remark HB

Health and beauty care brand Remark and cosmetics brand Herlan has announced Film actor Shakib Khan as its director at a programme held at a hotel in Dhaka.

Sonia Akter, vice-chairman of Remark HB, and Ashraful Ambia, managing director, introduced Khan to the media, read a press release.

Reflecting on the initiative, Shakib Khan said: "In our pursuit to care for the largest organ of our body, skin, we often turn to various brightening creams and color cosmetics."

"With the public's well-being in mind, I have taken the initiative to introduce authentic cosmetic products through Remark to the country's market. I am also thrilled to be associated with Herlan, the country's largest authentic retail cosmetics chain," he added.

Remark collaborates with over 50 skincare and cosmetic brands, including Herlan, Siodil, Nior, Lily, and Blaze O' Skin, which have already captured the attention of discerning consumers.

"We are proud to be part of Superstar Shakib Khan's visionary initiative, and we believe his grand plan will be widely appreciated globally," said Amdadul Haque Sarkar, chief executive officer of Herlan.

"Shakib Khan, South Asia's biggest superstar, will be able to deliver his exclusive products to consumers across the country through the country's biggest cosmetic retail chain, Herlan," he added.

Among others, Shahriar Alam Shuvo, Fariha Alam Prova, Alisa Nawar and Abul Bashar Howlader, directors of Herlan, and Mamnun Hasan Emon, an actor, were present.