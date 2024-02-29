Shakib Khan returns from New York, reaches Sajek by afternoon for ‘Rajkumar’

Dhallywood's Shakib Khan has dedicated 18 consecutive weeks to filming "Rajkumar" at different sites across the United States. Following the shoot, he arrived in Dhaka from New York via an Emirates airline flight on Wednesday morning. Upon his return, he swiftly headed back to Rangamati. Shakib Khan travelled there by helicopter at 4:00pm. According to the film's director, Himel Ashraf, the filming for "Rajkumar" will conclude there within the next two days.

The director shared on his Facebook page that "Rajkumar" has been filmed in various locations including Dhaka, Pabna, Kushtia, Manikganj, Tangail, Gazipur, India, and the United States. In addition to the shooting, the film's editing process is underway.

Himel mentioned, "The filming of 'Rajkumar' took place in locations and setups that were once considered a dream for Bengali cinema."

For 18 consecutive days, shooting took place solely in New York, where numerous American professional crews collaborated daily with the Bangladeshi team. The film "Rajkumar" with Bangladeshi cinematographer Sheikh Rajibul Islam's camera, will showcase locations previously seen in films such as "Home Alone", "John Wick 2", and "Spider-Man".

Himel Ashraf also mentioned, "We brought a choreographer like Mumbai's Adil Shaikh to New York to create a stunning song sequence, while a Tamil choreographer like Ashok Raja was brought to Dhaka. For the action scenes, we travelled to Chennai, and then we brought in Courtney Coffey, along with actors taking on the roles of villains and fighters – from America to India."

"In the film, some surprises including songs, locations, actors, and actresses, will astonish everyone when they experience them in theatres," Himel Ashraf added.

Himel stated that he has crafted "Rajkumar" in a manner that will propel Bangladesh cinema forward in the global market. He concluded by saying, "When I announced the movie 'Priyotoma', I wrote, 'Priyotoma is coming, to change history.' And the film indeed reshaped much of Bengali cinema's history. Today, I affirm that the film 'Rajkumar' will surpass 'Priyotoma' significantly... The new chapter of Bengali cinema will be inscribed with 'Rajkumar'."