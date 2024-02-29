Taalpatar Shepai soon to release song ‘Premik Practical’

Kolkata-based popular musical band Taalpatar Shepai is all set to release their new song, "Premik Practical".

The band, which is widely acclaimed amongst its Bangladeshi audiences as well, announced the song's upcoming release through a post on their official Facebook page on Monday. The song, written by Kritee Roy, is scheduled to be released on YouTube at 8pm on March 9.

The song "Premik Practical" will be of the dark-comedy genre, focusing on the current socio-economic situation of the world. In the present time, where everything revolves around love, it is necessary that we talk about the society around us, said one of the band members.

The band consists of only three members. While Pritam Das and Suman Ghosh are the frontrunners of the band from Kolkata, Kritee Roy later joined the band as its sole lyricist. They initially used to cover popular songs, but they have recently been working on original songs.

Known for their crowd-favourite renditions of popular songs like "Ami Cheye Cheye Dekhi Saradin", "Kalboshakhi'r Padya", or "Ami Shudhu Khujechi Tomay", "Shonar Kathi", "O Doyal Bichar Koro", "Amra Shobai Raja" and "Moshader Chumu"; they have established themselves as a unique band with their lively presence amongst the audience. Their popularity in West Bengal has extended to Bangladesh.

The band visited Bangladesh twice last year. On June 15, they held a concert, titled "Let's Vibe with Taalpatar Shepai". A few days later, on July 6, they performed at a concert titled "Magical Night" alongside popular musicians Anupam Roy and Arnob in the capital.