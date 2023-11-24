Porimoni devastated following grandfather’s demise

Shamshul Haque Gazi, the grandfather of popular actress Pori Moni, passed away while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital, reportedly due to old-age-related health problems.

The centenarian breathed his last around 2:11 AM, early morning Thursday at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, confirmed Pori Moni's manager, Turan Munshi.

"We, along with Pori Moni and her family members, came to Pirojpur's Bhandaria. Here Shamshul will be laid to rest beside his wife. The actor is devastated and amongst family," said Turan.

Director Chayanika Chowdhury, who accompanied Pori Moni to Pirojpur for the funeral, said, "Those who are closest to Pori Moni know what her grandfather means to her. She is utterly devastated upon his demise, and we don't know how to console her."

"Shamsul Haque Gazi was a well-educated and big-hearted person. He had a capacity of spreading unequivocal love and humanism throughout his life and I will never forget him," writes Chayanika in a Facebook post.

Pori Moni, who lost her parents at an early age, has always considered her maternal grandfather, Shamshul Haque Gazi, as her guardian and closest confidante. His constant presence and support in numerous controversial and difficult times of Pori Moni, earned him much accolades and admiration from Pori Moni's fans and supporters alike.

The actress said he was always her biggest supporter and she could not imagine a life without him. Shamshul was vocal about Pori Moni's well-being all throughout her career and stood by her side all along throughout her life, she said in different interviews.