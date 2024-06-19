How social media has transformed Eid celebrations in Bangladesh

What comes to mind as soon as you see the crescent moon gracing the night sky and announcing the arrival of Eid? Surely, sending Eid texts to your family and friends. Bangladesh transforms into a vivid representation of joy, celebration, and community spirit. Embedded in religious tradition, this festival resonates far beyond mosques and family gatherings, spilling out onto social media platforms. Bangladesh boasts a dynamic online presence that comes alive during Eid, specifically on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, becoming digital bridges that link families and friends across the globe. For many, these platforms are the modern-day equivalent of the village square, where heartfelt messages and greetings are exchanged, ideas of celebrations are shared and many initiatives are taken to meet social demands.

Personalised Eid Mubarak messages

The majority of Eid wishes in the past have been sent by kids and teens to their friends via cards or in-person visits on Eid days. With time, Bangladeshis now mostly use Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Instagram to exchange Eid greetings and wishes with their loved ones, irrespective of the distance. These greetings are sent in the form of direct messages, tales, and status updates. These messages become more lively, vibrant and captivating when they incorporate celebratory photos, GIFs, and video clips, which give them a visual appeal with an emotional touch.

A GIF of a glittering crescent moon and stars, a photo of a beautifully decorated mosque with text messages like "Eid Mubarak! May this Eid bring joy, happiness and peace to your heart and home" or "On this blessed day of Eid, I pray for your happiness and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!" are few instances.

Festive filters

In the vibrant world of social media, Snapchat and Instagram have become an important part of sharing fun-filled Eid moments, especially for Gen Z and Alpha kids. These platforms offer Eid-themed backgrounds or frames as filters to capture the essence of the celebration. Recently, Instagram introduced features like 'This or That' and 'Add Yours' to boost connectivity, allowing users to share and explore Eid festivities nationwide.

During the Covid lockdown in 2020, such trends rose even more. Nanziba Ahammed, a university student, says, "I love these filters; they enrich photos and make them engaging." During a conversation with Raima Tasnim Rifa, another university student, she recalls, "During lockdown, when celebrations were limited, these social media engagements brought joy by enriching our photos and making our celebration feel worth doing." These digital traditions continue to bring the Eid spirit to life, bringing togetherness in an increasingly digital age.

Eid contest and engagement posts

Eid has been transformed into a lively, virtual celebration of community thanks to Facebook and Instagram. These social media platforms come alive with group shots that document warm family get-togethers, shots of kids excitedly accepting their Eidi, family members feasting together and adorable snippets of family games and entertainment. Every post is a little burst of festive cheer that connects loved ones near and far as a result of the digital buzz reflecting the sheer joy and unity of Eid.

Moreover, brands like to make interactive posts during this time. There are local brands that, through promotional material on social media, attempt to create buzz on Facebook, especially ones where participants are invited to interactive challenges with the promise of winning attractive prizes. Such online posts can get quite the traction in platforms like Facebook, where the algorithm automatically keeps pushing Eid-related content due to users searching for such topics.

Fashion and food posts

Eid in Bangladesh is nothing short of an annual gala, with social media transforming into a vibrant fashion ramp. Faiza Zaman, a regular TikTok user who prefers to celebrate Eid online, says, "After a hectic daily schedule, Eid is our Met Gala moment," Faiza shared, showcasing her colourful outfits, matching accessories, and mehendi designs. The influence of Instagram fashion ideas has even led her family to coordinate their outfits, adding a fun twist to their celebrations.

Fashion influencers elevate the festive spirit, creating looks and inspirations, beauty tutorials, and styling tips that resonate with fashion-forward individuals. On social media, influencers often go for an "Eid-inspired outfit" and create albums based on these ideas - blending the tradition and modern style to add a unique charm to the Eid seasons we know and love.

For many Bangladeshis, social media also acts as a digital journal where they record and share their enjoyable and festive moments throughout Eid. From the preparation of traditional foods to hosting happy get-togethers with loved ones—are widely shared online. Eid celebrations wouldn't be the same without a feast of traditional dishes from Bangladesh, like biryani, korma, and various sweets.

Broader impact

Social media is used for more than personal sharing during the Eid festivities in Bangladesh. Bangladeshis promote and encourage community service projects like feeding and clothing the underprivileged during Ramadan, thus enhancing the generosity and compassion of Eid. A crucial component of Eid is the promotion of philanthropic endeavours and social issues, ensuring that the spirit of Eid is felt universally.

Traditionally, Eid in Bangladesh is more than a celebration; it's a vibrant combination of tradition, community, and technology. Through social media platforms, the essence of Eid brings people closer together. Whether through heartfelt wishes, stunning outfits, mouth-watering food posts, or acts of kindness, are you planning to keep the spirit of Eid alive with your favourite social media platform?