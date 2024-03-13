Chirkutt’s Sumi to speak at University of South Florida

Chirkutt's Sharmin Sultana Sumi has gained recognition in the international music scene, promoting Bangladeshi culture and music on global platforms.

Recently, the singer shared a good news for her fans, where she revealed that she will be organising a special class for music enthusiasts in Florida, USA.

"I am pleased to announce that I have been invited as a guest lecturer in a class of the School of Music Department of the University of South Florida, USA, on March 22. The class will be online i.e. Zoom in front of the students and teachers of that class," read her post.

Sumi expressed gratitude to the Almighty for the opportunity to showcase the richness of Bengali music worldwide. Additionally, she extended thanks to her Chirkutt band members for being her steadfast support.

The "Udhao" singer also acknowledged Professor Kaghondi Wamwa Mwanga for believing in and entrusting her with this class.

"My journey has added a new role for me as an 'Academic', and I am loving it. Talking to the students of different universities, exchanging ideas, knowing their world of thoughts, creativity and music, is a different level of source of knowledge for me," concluded the singer.

Recently, Chirkutt mesmerised thousands of audiences at the Joy Bangla concert in Chittagong with their uplifting songs, drawing a large crowd.