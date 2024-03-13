Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Mar 13, 2024 03:31 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 04:29 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Chirkutt’s Sumi to speak at University of South Florida

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Mar 13, 2024 03:31 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 04:29 PM
Chirkutt’s Sumi to speak at University of South Florida
Photo: Collected

Chirkutt's Sharmin Sultana Sumi has gained recognition in the international music scene, promoting Bangladeshi culture and music on global platforms. 

Recently, the singer shared a good news for her fans, where she revealed that she will be organising a special class for music enthusiasts in Florida, USA. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I am pleased to announce that I have been invited as a guest lecturer in a class of the School of Music Department of the University of South Florida, USA, on March 22. The class will be online i.e. Zoom in front of the students and teachers of that class," read her post. 

Sumi expressed gratitude to the Almighty for the opportunity to showcase the richness of Bengali music worldwide. Additionally, she extended thanks to her Chirkutt band members for being her steadfast support. 

The "Udhao" singer also acknowledged Professor Kaghondi Wamwa Mwanga for believing in and entrusting her with this class.

"My journey has added a new role for me as an 'Academic', and I am loving it. Talking to the students of different universities, exchanging ideas, knowing their world of thoughts, creativity and music, is a different level of source of knowledge for me," concluded the singer. 

Read more

Musical collaboration marks cultural exchange between Bangladesh and Norway

Recently, Chirkutt mesmerised thousands of audiences at the Joy Bangla concert in Chittagong with their uplifting songs, drawing a large crowd. 

 

Related topic:
ChirkuttSharmin Sultana SumiUniversity of South Florida
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sharmin Sultana Sumi

Chirkutt’s Sumi represents Bangladesh at two of the world’s biggest music platforms

Joy Bangla Concert to be held outside Dhaka for the first time

Joy Bangla Concert to be held outside Dhaka for the first time

2w ago
Joy Bangla concert kicks off in ‘band land’

Joy Bangla Concert kicks off in ‘band land’

5d ago

Tisha and Farooki’s daughter debuts in ‘Autobigraphy’s’ song ‘Jochonar Phool’

Pavel brings globality to your ‘living room’

Pavel brings globality to your ‘living room’

1w ago
নসরুল হামিদ
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বাসাবাড়িতে যাদের গ্যাসের চাপ কম, তাদের এলপিজি ব্যবহার করতে বললেন প্রতিমন্ত্রী

'ভাসমান টার্মিনাল রক্ষণাবেক্ষণ চলছে, ৩০ মার্চের আগে সেটি ঠিক হওয়ার কোনো সম্ভাবনা নেই'

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদে ট্রেনের অগ্রিম টিকিট বিক্রি শুরু ২৪ মার্চ থেকে

৫২ মিনিট আগে
push notification