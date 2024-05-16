Dhrubo Hasan’s debut film ‘Fatima’ drops first song

Dhrubo Hasan's "Fatima", which has garnered commendable international acclaim in film festivals around the world, is all set to grace the screens of the country on May 24.

As the release date comes closer, director Dhrubo Hasan has recently dropped the first song of the film. The film's first song was released yesterday.

Video of Shudhu Je Tomar | Fatima | Konal | Sharmin Sultana Shumi, Pavel Areen | Bangla Movie Song 2024

The song has been sung by Somnur Monir Konal, and composed by renowned composer Pavel Areen. The lyric has been penned by Chirkutt frontman Sharmin Sultana Sumi.

"Fatima" gained widespread recognition in the Eastern Vista competition at Iran's Fajr Film Festival last year. Not only did the film participate, but it also clinched an award at the festival. Tasnia Farin's exceptional performance in the film earned her the prestigious Crystal Simorgh Award at the 42nd edition of the prestigious festival.

Regarding the song, Konal mentioned, "This song is very impressive, with a unique blend of lyrics and melody. Sumi apu and Pavel are very dear to me. Although I have known them for many years, it was a wonderful experience to sing with them for the first time in a film. I believe that music lovers will enjoy this song."

Composer and music director Pavel Areen said, "After composing this song, I thought Konal's voice would be perfect for it. After recording her voice, I realized that she had sung it even better than I had imagined."

Dhrubo Hassan added, "When discussing this song with Pavel, Konal's name came up. After hearing her voice, I was pleasantly surprised. She has sung it beautifully. We are hopeful about a grand reception of this song."

"Fatima" features Tasnia Farin and Yash Rohan as leads, and singer Pantha Kanai in a significant role. The film also stars Tariq Anam Khan, Manosh Bandyopadhyayy, Yash Rohan, Sumit Sen Gupta, and Ayesha Monika Hira, amongst others.

Notably, "Fatima" will be released in local theaters on May 24 and will be screened as the closing film at the 25th Raindance Film Festival in London, on June 9, at the Rich Mix Center (Bethnal Green).