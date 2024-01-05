BTV to air Ityadi today

The filming and airing of the most popular reality TV show, "Ityadi", is nothing less of a celebration for Bangladeshi audiences as it brings out the best of every region it's filmed in, showcasing their unique cultural traditions and aspects every time.

The latest episode of "Ityadi" will be broadcast on BTV and BTV World tonight at 8:45pm after the 8:00pm news on the national television. The filming was conducted in Sylhet's Moulvibazar on December 15, last year. The programme was broadcast on December 29, 2023, as well.

For its latest episode, "Ityadi", this year's edition was recorded on a stage surrounded by tea trees, complemented by lush green forests, tea gardens, lakes, and stunning natural landscapes in Moulvibazar.

Legendary TV host Hanif Sanket is credited with writing, directing, and hosting the show, while Fagun Audio Vision produced the programme.

During the shoot, the entire district of Moulvibazar was in a celebratory atmosphere on the occasion of the "Ityadi" shoot, crowded by hundreds of enthusiastic locals. A bustling fair enveloped the Kamalganj venue, where vendors displayed diverse products.

Despite being filmed in Kamalganj, attendees travelled from distant upazilas. With the local administration and community's support, guests began arriving at 3 pm, quickly filling the venue. The programme, lasting until 11 pm, was enjoyed by attendees who braved the severe cold.

This edition's main attraction was local singers Selim Chowdhury of Moulvibazar and Tosiba Begum, a native of Sylhet, who collaborated on a unique love song in the regional dialect. The song was penned by Ramacharan and composed by Akash Mahmud.

Aside from that, over 100 local dancers from Moulvibazar showcased their talent in a performance set to a song by Moniruzzaman Palash, accompanied by the music of Hanif Sanket and Mehedi. The choreography has been skillfully crafted by Khaja Salauddin, with vocals delivered by Pulak, Tanzina Ruma, Momin Biswas, and Noshin Tabassum Saran.

Following the audience rules, four spectators were chosen through a question-and-answer session held in the vicinity of Moulvibazar. In the second phase, local Bengali and Manipuri dancers and musical artistes joined the selected audience in the event.

"Ityadi" consistently highlights individuals dedicated to public welfare in remote regions and disseminates information on lesser-known issues through educational reports. This upcoming episode continues this tradition with informative reports, including one focused on Moulvibazar.

The episode also features a public awareness report on the unique polythene market and shares a heart-touching dream of an ideal mother. Additionally, the foreign reporting segment showcases the 'N Seoul Tower' situated in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

In addition to these segments, the Moulvibazar stage features the customary dialogue between the famous grandmother and grandson duo on various contemporary topics. The correspondent section presents a report spotlighting the endeavours of Bikul Chakraborty from Sreemangal, recognised as a collector of documentaries and memorabilia related to the Liberation War.

Along with other regular episodes, the content includes numerous plays addressing contemporary events. These said dramas cover a range of topics, such as the struggles of people from rural areas, the impact of rising prices on the poverty-stricken, parental concerns about food security, the consequences of elevating the trivial to importance, the lamentable state of cultural heritage, domestic challenges, idle chatter, and the importance of education to rise above.

Notable artistes in this year's edition are Solaiman Khoka, Ziaul Hasan Kislu, Abdullah Rana, Subhashis Bhowmik, Masum Basher, Shafiq Khan Dilu, Mukit Zakaria, Zillur Rahman, Shabnam Parveen, Momena Chowdhury, Zahid Shikder, Kamal Bayezid, Amin Azad, Iqbal Hossain, Shahed Ali, Jamil Hossain, Sujat Shimul and many others.