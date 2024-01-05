Nana Patekar to star in Ananta-Barsha’s ‘Kill Him 2’?

Mohammad Iqbal, the director of the popular film, Ananta Jalil and Barsha starrer "Kill Him", recently declared that his next instalment of the series, "Kill Him 2" will feature prominent Bollywood star Nana Patekar.

"As our first film of the series became a hit, we are planning something even bigger this time. We approached Nana's team. Upon hearing the storyline, he liked it," stated Iqbal, the director and producer of the film.

"Nana verbally agreed and asked us to send the screenplay. We are waiting for his modifications in the script and if everything goes well, he will sign up for the movie within this month," he added.

Iqbal informed that he made contact with Nana Patekar through a Tamil director friend of his. "We haven't yet decided on the shooting dates. After we sign Nana Patekar, we will sit together with all the parties involved and decide on the shooting schedules," Iqbal said.

The film may also feature other well-known stars, but it will be kept as a surprise until their official announcement, explained Iqbal.

"'Kill Him 2' will include more action sequences compared to the first film. The audiences loved our first movie, and we are hopeful that they will love this film as well," concluded Iqbal.