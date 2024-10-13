Where prayers and puja meet

Moulvibazar mosque, temple coexist in harmony for 43yrs

Moulvibazar's Juri upazila is home to a somewhat unique religious site. On a shared courtyard, built on deep mutual respect, the Bhuai Jame Mosque and Bhuai Durga Puja Mandap have been a beacon of communal harmony and coexistence for years.

A fragrant ambience prevails on the premises, with incense sticks burning on one side, while perfume wafts in the air from the other.

Both the mosque and the temple have been maintaining each other's respective prayer schedules, thereby preventing any conflict or discord.

After Fajr, once devotees leave the mosque, those at the temple begin their puja activities for the morning at the mandap. Both holy buildings continue their activities, uninterrupted by the other.

In this way, people from both faiths have continued to coexist and celebrate their respective religious festivals for the past 43 years, without any disturbance.

"Hindus and Muslims practice their faith here peacefully. The sound of drums and bells during Durga Puja never caused any issue since both mosque and mandap committees coordinate their religious activities," said Mostakim Ahmad Babul, a member of Bhuai Jame Mosque committee.

Jhalak Dey, a local resident and member of the Hindu community, said, "The observance of religious festivals with harmony and dignity on a shared ground attracts visitors from near and far, especially during Durga Puja."

"I have been serving as imam here for 16 years. On this shared yard, people from both faiths are able to perform their prayers without hindering each other's rituals," said Maulana Siraj Uddin, imam of the mosque.

Pijush Kanti Das, president of the puja mandap, said, "We have the mosque's prayer schedule. That helps us coordinate our puja times, allowing us to celebrate our traditions while respecting others."

While inspecting the puja mandap, MKH Jahangir Hossain, superintendent of police in Moulvibazar, said police are always active to prevent any untoward incident during the Durga Puja.

The SP lauded the mosque and the mandap's coexistence on the same yard as a shining example of religious harmony in Bangladesh.