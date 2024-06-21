TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jun 21, 2024 11:55 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 21, 2024 12:16 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Shanghai Film Festival screens ‘Boli’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jun 21, 2024 11:55 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 21, 2024 12:16 PM
Shanghai Film Festival screens ‘Boli’
Photos: Collected

Director Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury's film "Boli" (The Wrestler) recently received the limelight on an international scale as it was featured at the Shanghai International Film Festival under the International Panorama category. 

The director alongside actor AKM Itmam reached Shanghai last Tuesday, to attend the festival. Following the film's screening, they engaged in a question-and-answer session with the audience.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shanghai Film Festival screens ‘Boli’
Photo: Collected

Speaking from Shanghai, Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury shared, "It was fascinating to observe the Chinese audience's reception of 'Boli'. They watched our film with great enthusiasm and were intrigued by the rules and traditions of Chattogram's traditional Boli game, as well as the story of Mahi Sawar. Their questions were all unique and deeply rooted." 

"Boli" was screened three times during the ongoing festival. The Shanghai Film Festival will conclude on June 23.

Read more

Raihan Rafi announces ‘Toofan’ sequel with original cast

"Boli" (The Wrestler), a film funded by a government grant in the 2020-21 fiscal year, is produced by Piplu R Khan, with Saiful Azim and Gausul Alam Shaon as co-producers. Bangladeshi actor Nasir Uddin Khan stars in the lead role.

Related topic:
Shanghai Film FestivalBoliBoli (The Wrestler)Director Iqbal Hossain Chowdhuryactor AKM ItmamChattogram’s traditional Boli gameMahi Sawar
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Boli’ nominated at Shanghai Film Festival after Busan win

3w ago
Bangladeshi films gallantly displayed on the streets of Busan

Bangladeshi films gallantly displayed on the streets of Busan

8m ago

Historic 'Bangladesh Night' shines bright at Busan Film Festival

8m ago

Kamar Ahmad’s ‘Shikolbaha’ to compete for Golden Goblet at Shanghai Film Festival

3w ago
The ever-evolving Safa Kabir

The ever-evolving Safa Kabir

4m ago
সুইস ব্যাংক, সুইস ফ্রাঁম, ফ্রাঁ, সুইস ন্যাশনাল ব্যাংক, আহসান এইচ মনসুর, অর্থ পাচার,
|অর্থনীতি

সুইস ব্যাংকে বাংলাদেশিদের অর্থ ৬৮ শতাংশ কমেছে

এ নিয়ে টানা দুই বছর সুইস ব্যাংকে বাংলাদেশিদের রাখা অর্থের পরিমাণ কমেছে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৪

অস্ট্রেলিয়ার কাছে পাত্তাই পেল না বাংলাদেশ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification