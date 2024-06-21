Shanghai Film Festival screens ‘Boli’

Director Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury's film "Boli" (The Wrestler) recently received the limelight on an international scale as it was featured at the Shanghai International Film Festival under the International Panorama category.

The director alongside actor AKM Itmam reached Shanghai last Tuesday, to attend the festival. Following the film's screening, they engaged in a question-and-answer session with the audience.

Speaking from Shanghai, Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury shared, "It was fascinating to observe the Chinese audience's reception of 'Boli'. They watched our film with great enthusiasm and were intrigued by the rules and traditions of Chattogram's traditional Boli game, as well as the story of Mahi Sawar. Their questions were all unique and deeply rooted."

"Boli" was screened three times during the ongoing festival. The Shanghai Film Festival will conclude on June 23.

"Boli" (The Wrestler), a film funded by a government grant in the 2020-21 fiscal year, is produced by Piplu R Khan, with Saiful Azim and Gausul Alam Shaon as co-producers. Bangladeshi actor Nasir Uddin Khan stars in the lead role.