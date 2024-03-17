I’ll remember everyone who supported me till my last breath: Apurba

The television drama industry has been buzzing for the past two days, with much discussion surrounding popular actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba and Alpha i Managing Director Shahriar Shakil, who found themselves in the limelight due to a misunderstanding. During this period, artistes were actively showing their support for Apurba on social media. Notably, producers, cameramen, makeup artistes, and others also rallied behind him.

Last night, in the presence of Apurba and Shahriar Shakil, members of the Television and Digital Programme Producers Association of Bangladesh (Telepab) and Actors Equity Bangladesh came together to resolve the issue. By the end of the meeting, both parties reached a consensus that, despite being initially labelled as embezzlement, the issue stemmed from a contractual dispute between them.

In an interview with The Daily Star this afternoon, Apurba expressed his gratitude to the entire industry, while discussing the matter.

"I am deeply thankful to the entire industry. I will remember everyone who supported me till my last breath. Each expression of love, every word uttered in solidarity, will be cherished for a lifetime. These past two days have been memorable for me. I've been moved by the overwhelming outpouring of love and the invaluable mental support extended to me. It's truly humbling," shared the actor.

Acknowledging the collective support from not only fellow artistes but also technicians, producers, makeup artistes, and cameramen, he continued, "I am indebted to each and every one of them. The depth of their affection is overwhelming, and it's a challenge to adequately reciprocate. Hence, I find myself expressing my gratitude repeatedly."

Having spent 20 eventful years in the industry, Apurba attributed his achievements to the collective efforts of everyone involved. "From tea boy to production head, everyone has contributed to my journey this far. This achievement cannot be taken away abruptly. I deeply trust the creator. My love for the artistes is deep, and I consider everyone dear to me."

"In my lifetime, I have devoted all my intelligence, effort, and time to acting. The world of acting has also given me a lot. It's not just a day's achievement, but years of hard work. I am the beloved son of the industry. Everyone respects me, and loves me. And I love them immensely too," the actor added.

Preferring not to dwell on past disputes, Apurba hinted that everything that needed to be addressed was already communicated. He reflected on the camaraderie shared amongst colleagues during their recent gathering.

Having acted in numerous dramas throughout his career, Apurba expressed gratitude for the courage and love displayed by his co-actors, whom he considered akin to fellow artistes.

Earlier on March 14, Apurba was accused of embezzlement, breach of contract, and schedule manipulation. This complaint was made by the production company Alpha i Studios Limited.

According to the production company, after signing a contract for 24 dramas on the remuneration of Tk50 lakhs, Apurba participated in the shoots of only nine fictions, and received Tk33 lakhs from the company in advance. They also claimed that after receiving the advance money, Apurba suspended all kinds of communication with the company.

However, all litigations against the actor, including breach of contract and embezzlement, were resolved after the meeting with the Television and Digital Program Producers Association of Bangladesh (Telepab) and the Actors Equity took place on Saturday (March 16).

The meeting, which lasted approximately six hours, was attended by key figures including Alpha i Managing Director Shahriar Karim Bhuiyan (also known as Shahriar Shakil), actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Actors Equity President Ahsan Habib Nasim, Actors Equity General Secretary Rawnak Hasan, Telepab President Monowar Pathan, and Telepab General Secretary Sazu Muntasir.