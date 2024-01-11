Apurba explores TikTok headquarters

In a recent visit to the TikTok headquarters, renowned Bangladeshi actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba expressed his admiration for the unique atmosphere of the popular social media platform's main office. The acclaimed artiste, currently on a break from his hectic acting schedule, took a trip to Dubai and explored the TikTok headquarters.

On Wednesday, Apurba shared several photos on social media, capturing his experience at the TikTok main office. Posting an image of himself at the TikTok office, Apurba wrote, "Feeling honoured to be in this fantastic environment. It was the perfect moment to conclude my vacation."

The actor expressed gratitude to several individuals, mentioning them by name, for making his visit memorable. He conveyed his appreciation, stating, "It was truly enjoyable spending time with all of you. Thank you for the warm hospitality. Looking forward to seeing you again."

Apurba, who recently starred in the telefilm "Pothe Holo Deri", released a few days ago, is expected to make his mark in the West Bengal film industry in the coming year. Alongside his engagement in television dramas, he will also be actively involved in cinema and web series throughout the new year.