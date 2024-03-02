Minimising fire hazards in the home

Fire hazards remain one of the most underemphasised and silent menaces of modern living. And while recent tragedies have left us all reeling in shock and disbelief, many remain unaware of the appropriate measures that need to be taken to prevent fire breakouts in the home, or the protocols to follow if such a fire does break out. It is high time we take the following vital steps to minimise fire hazards in our homes.

Use electrical appliances correctly

We are all guilty of using appliances and devices incorrectly more often than we would like to admit. You should replace electrical cords with frayed or damaged wiring. Always purchase multiplugs with a high wattage and ensure that the cumulative wattage of the devices connected to the multiplug does not exceed the wattage limit of the multiplug. Do not leave electrical devices charging on beds or under pillows; instead place them on hard, non-flammable surfaces.

Prevent leakage from gas stoves

Leakage from gas stoves is a major fire hazard. Never leave the gas stove turned on when you are not using it and ensure that the pipes supplying gas to the stove do not have any leakages. Check whether the stove is turned off every night before going to bed as gas can build up overnight and may catch on fire when ignited in the morning. For extra precaution, keep the kitchen well-ventilated to prevent the build-up of gas in the house.

Monitor fire sources

One of the major sources of fire breakouts is, well, fires. Never leave your cooking unattended or your stove burning. Try to avoid smoking in the house, especially on the bed or couch, particularly if you are drowsy. Candles should not be left burning if there is no one around, since something as simple as a candle falling over may cause a fire to break out. Store combustible objects such as oils, cardboard, and paper away from fire sources.

Install smoke detectors

Simple yet effective, smoke detectors allow you to detect a fire in its early stages and put it out before it snowballs into anything serious. These detectors should be placed strategically around the house and their batteries replaced periodically to ensure their proper functioning. Fire alarms should be taken seriously, with steps taken to immediately locate the source of the fire and mitigate it while others rapidly evacuate the home.

Keep fire extinguishers and fire blankets handy

All apartment buildings should have carbon dioxide fire extinguishers placed outside the apartment door on each floor and each member of the household should know the correct way of using these extinguishers. Moreover, the extinguishers should be regularly replaced to ensure that they do not become hazards themselves.

Never use water to put out an electrical or oil fire. Instead, throw a fire blanket over the source of the fire.

Practice fire drills with household members

Fire safety drills including escape techniques should be held periodically to ensure that members of the household, especially young children, know what to do in case of an emergency. It is important to practice this beforehand since otherwise, very few will be able to react appropriately in the event of a fire breakout.