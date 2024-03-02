Regulators to blame for the Bailey Road tragedy

They are allowing flagrant building code violations in our cities

We are heartbroken and appalled at the high number of casualties from the fire at a building on Bailey Road. Forty-six people have so far perished; many others are fighting for their lives. So, who should be accountable for these untimely and painful deaths? According to reports, there were no emergency exits there, and people could not use the existing stairway as the fire started from the ground floor and filled with smoke. The building, moreover, housed seven restaurants, all of which had gas cylinders, even occupying parts of the stairway, thus causing the fire to spread rapidly. These restaurants did not obtain necessary approval as required by law.

In September, the Fire Service and Civil Defense sent a letter to one of the restauranteurs, detailing the fire hazards including the lack of fire alarms, pillar hydrants, smoke and heat detectors, emergency lights, and proper ventilation. The authorities gave a notice to the owners of the sixth and seventh floors, instructing them to ensure two unobstructed stairways and proper fire safety measures within 90 days. None of these steps were taken or enforced. That 33 bodies were discovered at a windowless restaurant on the first floor alone shows what happens when such violations occur.

Clearly, the developers are responsible for constructing a building with no apparent consideration for fire hazards or other emergency situations. The owners blatantly defied Rajuk rules, while the renters ignored the warnings of the fire service. The owners reportedly took permission from Rajuk for a residential-cum-commercial building, but did not obtain permission to set up restaurants. Thus, all of them can be held accountable for violating or disregarding building/firefighting regulations.

But are they the only ones to blame for the tragedy? Was it not Rajuk's responsibility to see whether the owners were compliant with its rules? Couldn't Rajuk, which has the power to impose penalties and shut down establishments, take stringent measures against the establishments had had practically no fire safety measures, not even fire drills for staff members? Merely having rules or sending notices without ensuring compliance is not enough—it is criminal negligence, which has been on a repeat mode all over the town and beyond. Rajuk and the fire service, therefore, must take responsibility for the latest tragedy and clamp down on all buildings violating safety regulations. At the same time, they must train people and enforce fire drills in all buildings on a regular basis.