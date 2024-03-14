Advanced medical care to be ensured for Gazipur burn victims: health minister

Advanced medical care will be ensured for the victims of Gazipur's gas cylinder fire, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today.

In response to the casualties caused by the fire yesterday, a high-level board meeting chaired by the health minister was convened at 8:30 am today at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

During the meeting, the health minister obtained detailed information about the physical conditions of the patients admitted to the hospital.

He inquired about the number of children among the victims, the severity of burns, and the number of patients in the intensive care and high-dependency units.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is deeply concerned about the treatment of burn victims, emphasised the importance of comprehensive care. She pledged to personally oversee the expenses incurred for their treatment," the health minister said during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the minister stated, "The physical agony experienced by burn victims is unimaginable. Each patient should be treated with the same care and concern as one would treat a family member."

A total of 32 individuals are currently hospitalised following the fire. Among them, five patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and two in high-dependency unit (HDUs). Out of the total patients, 16 have severe burns covering more than 50 percent of their bodies, the minister also said.