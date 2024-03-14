Gazipur gas cylinder fire: 3-member probe committee formed

A three-member probe committee has been formed today to investigate the gas cylinder fire incident in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur yesterday.

Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Abdullah Al Arefin told The Daily Star that a three-member committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner has been formed to investigate the incident.

The committee will submit its report within three days, he said.

Kaliakoir Police Station Officer-in-Charge AFM Nasim said, "Legal action will be taken after identifying those who were negligent in the incident. So far, we have received a list of 32 people undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital."

Meanwhile, around 11:00am, our local correspondent saw relatives talking through video call with the victims at the hospital. Many broke down in tears while talking from Mouchak Telirchala village under Kaliakoir upazila.

Rumi Akhter, daughter of Jahirul Islam of Sirajganj, said, "My father is admitted at the hospital. He suffered burn injuries during iftar time."

Md Dulal Mia, son of Md Razzak of Sirajganj, said, "I work as a mason. I was not at home at the time of the incident. Luckily, nothing happened to any of us. We survived but people in the room next to ours were burned."