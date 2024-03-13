36 burnt in gas cylinder fire in Gazipur's Kaliakair

At least 36 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Gazipur's Kaliakair today.

They have been admitted at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with burn injuries, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen confirmed The Daily Star.

At least 12 of the injured have been identified, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.

They are Golam Rabbi, 11, Sharmeen Akhter, 4, Maidul Islam, Md Kuti, Md Ariful, Yasin, Soleiman, Md Akash, Noor Nabi, Nirab, Moshammat Shilpi, and Mohammad Naeem.

Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Abdullah Al Arefin told our local correspondent that a cooking gas cylinder caught on fire at a colony next to Top Star Garment Factory around 6:00pm.

Locals said a cooking gas cylinder started leaking at a house in the colony. A resident of the house brought the cylinder to the yard and was trying to empty out the gas when the fire erupted.