Gazipur gas cylinder fire: 15 in critical condition

At least 15 of the 36 patients burned in the Gazipur fire incident are in critical condition.

Professor Pradip Chandra Das, associate professor at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, at a press briefing, said, "So far, 36 patients have been admitted. Among them, 15 patients are in critical condition, including two children."

At least 36 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Gazipur's Kaliakair this evening.

He briefed reporters at 10:15pm, after Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen went to the burn unit to visit the patients.

He said, "Among the admitted patients, 15 people have 50 to 100 percent burns. Six of them have 30 to 50 percent burns. All of them have suffered inhalation burns. None of them can be considered out of danger."

"So far, seven children have been admitted. Two of them are in the ICU. They have 85 to 90 percent burns."

He said, "We have formed a medical board."

The government is bearing all the medical expenses of the patients, he added.

Regarding the source of the incident, he said, "I have spoken to the patients and learned that a defective gas cylinder leaked, causing the fire outbreak.

"At this time, the fire spread across the road. A large number of enthusiastic people were injured," he added.