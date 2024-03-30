Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 30, 2024 09:50 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 30, 2024 10:37 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Gazipur cylinder fire: another victim dies, death toll now 17

Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 30, 2024 09:50 AM Last update on: Sat Mar 30, 2024 10:37 AM
Star Online Graphics

Another victim, who was injured in the Gazipur gas cylinder fire incident on March 13, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka early today.

The death toll from the fire now stands at 17.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kuddus Khan, 45, a day labourer, breathed his last around 4:00am at the intensive care unit of the hospital, said Torikul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital.

He had 80 percent burns on his body, he said.

Hailed from Lalmonirhat, Kuddus used to live at Kaliakoir with his wife Nazma Begum. He suffered burn injuries when he was returning home after work.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Gazipur's Kaliakoir.

Related topic:
Gazipur cylinder blastgas cylinder blast in Gazipur
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Arbitrary drives will not prevent fire tragedies

2w ago
Gazipur fire

Gazipur fire: Relatives fearing the worst as victims battle for life

2w ago
Gazipur cylinder fire

36 burnt in gas cylinder fire in Gazipur's Kaliakair

2w ago
Gazipur cylinder fire

36 injured in Gazipur gas cylinder fire

2w ago
Gazipur gas cylinder fire: 3-member probe committee formed

Gazipur gas cylinder fire: 3-member probe committee formed

2w ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

বুয়েটে মধ্যরাতে ছাত্রলীগের প্রবেশ: দ্বিতীয়দিনের মতো শিক্ষার্থীদের বিক্ষোভ

শনিবার সকাল ৮টা থেকে বুয়েটের শহীদ মিনারের সামনের রাস্তায় জড়ো হয়ে এ বিক্ষোভ শুরু করেন বুয়েটের বিভিন্ন ব্যাচের শিক্ষার্থীরা।

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

লালমনিরহাটে বিএসএফের গুলিতে এক বাংলাদেশি নিহত

৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification