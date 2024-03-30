Gazipur cylinder fire: another victim dies, death toll now 17

Another victim, who was injured in the Gazipur gas cylinder fire incident on March 13, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka early today.

The death toll from the fire now stands at 17.

Kuddus Khan, 45, a day labourer, breathed his last around 4:00am at the intensive care unit of the hospital, said Torikul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital.

He had 80 percent burns on his body, he said.

Hailed from Lalmonirhat, Kuddus used to live at Kaliakoir with his wife Nazma Begum. He suffered burn injuries when he was returning home after work.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Gazipur's Kaliakoir.