Govt needs to change its way of thinking: Mamunur Rashid

Ekushey Padak-winning artiste Mamunur Rashid is a prominent figure in the theatre arena of Bangladesh. He has always stood by the people during any democratic movement in the country. In an interview with The Daily Star, he shared his views on the ongoing situation in the country.

You have witnessed the Liberation War and participated in the anti-autocracy movement. What is your observation regarding the current crisis in the country?

A conversation at all levels is essential now. There is a difference in perception between today's youth, us, and the political leaders, while the government has its own perspective. The government needs to change its way of thinking. Continuing with the same mindset won't work. Therefore, to resolve the crisis, the government should quickly sit down for dialogue. All solutions need to be found at the discussion table.

What are your expectations from the judiciary?

Like every other citizen, I want proper investigations by the judiciary.

Yesterday, you stood on the capital's streets with other artistes. What motivated you to do this?

We needed to stand up—it is high time we express what we have to say. How can we console those who have lost children and loved ones? We have been on the streets before. We started our journey for democracy during the time of autocracy. Back then, we sent our message to the people. As an artiste and a citizen of this country, that's what motivated me to come out onto the streets.

You were also present at the Bangladesh Television station.

Yes, BTV is very precious to me and the artistes associated with the channel. Seeing such destruction broke my heart. When BTV was attacked, no police or fire brigade could reach there.

I also visited the injured victims at Dhaka Medical College Hospital yesterday. Some had gunshot wounds in their hands, others in various parts of their bodies. Some were crying in pain. There was a child in the hospital who could not be saved. Seeing such an environment at the hospital was deeply painful.

What do you have to say about all these destructions?

This is unfortunate. I cannot accept the killing of people or the destruction of establishments. Those who carried out these acts possess a dangerous power. The way they did it was extremely brutal. Not only did they engage in destruction, but they also committed looting. Those who lead movements never resort to looting. The perpetrators must have formed a very strong and well-structured organisation. They might have planned this for a long time. Now we need to find out who was responsible for these actions.

I do not support the killing of students, ordinary people, or the destruction of various establishments. Peace is needed. All problems need to be resolved.

When a society is democratic, people tend to become more humane. A beautiful democratic environment is necessary. There is frustration among the people and corruption everywhere. Democracy is crucial for addressing all these issues.

What do you have to say about today's young generation?

The youth have more room for reflection. They need to think more deeply. They haven't spoken out about corruption or addressed issues related to the education system. Instead of focusing solely on jobs in student movements, it would have been better if they had protested for comprehensive reform of the education system.