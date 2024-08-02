Remembering Bob Dylan’s ‘Concert for Bangladesh’

Bob Dylan reflects on the legacy of the 'Concert for Bangladesh' on social media

On the eve of the 53rd anniversary of the historical "Concert For Bangladesh", that took place on August 1, 1971, legendary American artiste and songwriter Bob Dylan took to his verified social media pages to share a poignant reminder of the enduring power of music.

The post featured a snippet from the iconic "Concert For Bangladesh" documentary, a landmark event that brought together some of the biggest names in music history to raise awareness and funds for a humanitarian crisis.

The 2:53 minute clip posted by Dylan shows him singing one of his hits, "If Not for You" with George Harrison, the late Beatles guitarist who, along with Indian sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, organised the concert in 1971.

With his signature harmonica poised and acoustic guitar in hand, Dylan and Harrison strummed beautifully to sing the notes of his classic song '"If Not for You".

As Harrison joined him on the chorus, the duo's harmonies filled Madison Square Garden, resonating with an audience that sang along in unison. The nostalgic post on Facebook has so far amassed 450,000 views, a testament to the enduring impact of the event.

Collage: Kazi Akib Bin Asad

The "Concert For Bangladesh" was not just a musical gathering; it was a moment of global solidarity. Held on August 1, 1971, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the concert aimed to raise awareness about the dire situation faced by Bangladeshi refugees during the Liberation War.

The conflict had driven millions to seek refuge in India, prompting Harrison and Shankar to mobilise the music community for a cause that was both urgent and deeply personal to them them.

The concert featured an all-star lineup, including Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Leon Russell, and the band Badfinger. With 40,000 attendees, the event raised over $250,000 in initial gate receipts, which were donated to Unicef for aid.

The initiative didn't stop at the concert; it expanded into a triple album and a documentary film, both aimed at continuing the fundraising efforts and spreading the message of the humanitarian crisis.

Apple Films released the documentary on March 23, 1972, capturing the essence of this extraordinary gathering. Now, 53 years later, Dylan's Facebook post serves as a touching reminder of the concert's legacy. His reflection offers a glimpse into a time when music transcended entertainment to become a powerful force for social justice and humanitarian aid.

Moreover, an upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, approved by the musician himself, will further contribute to the wealth of stories worth exploring that Dylan's life has to offer.

Experts believe that the forthcoming Bob Dylan biopic scheduled for December 2024, "A Complete Unknown", is well-handled, as indicated by the reactions from fans and music historians to the initial trailer. Directed by James Mangold and featuring Timothée Chalamet, this movie marks the second fictional portrayal of the legendary musician's life.