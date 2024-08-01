A state cannot treat its people like this: Badhan

Today, artistes and directors from the Dhallywood industry took to the streets to advocate for ordinary protesting students amid the country's current events. Despite the rain, they protested and voiced their support for the students. National Film Award-winning actress Azmeri Haque Badhan was among those present and spoke to The Daily Star.

Badhan stated, "Non-violent ordinary people and students lost their lives. When I saw the publicly shared videos of these people getting violently attacked I felt distressed. Students have had to sacrifice their lives—dying on rooftops, balconies, roads, and in educational institutions—to demand their rights. No sane person can remain at ease after witnessing these events."

"As an ordinary citizen myself, I have been feeling helpless and frustrated. These incidents have led me to believe that as a whole the state lacks empathy towards both myself and the general populace," she expressed.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Regarding the mass arrests of protesting students, Bandhan remarked, "Students are being arrested in large numbers, which does not happen in a free country. The situation is extremely disheartening."

She went on to indicate, "I am a privileged citizen of this country holding a good social position — I received the National Film Award and regained full guardianship of my daughter during the tenure of the ruling party. I have also participated in the election campaign for this government."

"However, as a mother and a citizen of a free country, I cannot accept the recent events. I was compelled to take to the streets because of the suffering and persecution. Despite everything that has happened, students are still being persistently harassed," she affirmed.

In answer to being asked about today's turnout, she said, "We gathered here to take to the streets with just a day's notice. I did not anticipate such a strong turnout. Everyone, from artistes and directors to light technicians and assistant directors, has shown their support. Notable figures such as Mosharraf Karim, directors like Ashfaque Nipun and Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, as well as many others including Iresh Zaker, Zakia Bari Mamo, and Rafiath Rashid Mithila, are all here today."

She continued, "Each one of us feels deeply troubled as if we have all been wounded internally. The overall environment of our nation is making us feel sickly."

Photo: Star

Badhan commented on the unexpected disruption of Facebook, stating, "Facebook was abruptly shut down without any prior warning. As a result, I struggled to find all the pertinent news across the existing media outlets. What actions could I have taken then as a citizen if the media were being shunned?"

Expressing her frustration, Badhan said, "I should be able to place my trust in my own home and the state is supposed to be my home. It is crucial to uncover the reasons behind the loss of so many lives and hold those responsible for the murders accountable."

In conclusion, she conveyed, "It began to rain when we were out on the street protesting, and I spoke my heart out while standing in the rain. After I got home, my daughter told me she was proud of me."