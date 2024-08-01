Artistes unite to protest violence against Bangladesh Television

This morning, a group of prominent figures from various cultural fields gathered on the Bangladesh Television premises to denounce the violent incident targeting the station. They held banners, festoons, and placards with various slogans.

Among those present-- bearing the slogan "We are against all violence"-- were Member of Parliament and actor Ferdous Ahmed, along with Sujata, Riaz Ahmed, Aruna Biswas, Nipun Akter, Shomi Kaiser, Azizul Hakim, Rokeya Prachy, Tanvin Sweety, Hridi Huq, Jyotika Jyoti, Sazu Khadem, Sohana Saba, Chandan Reza, Shuvro Dev, Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar, SA Haque Olike, Khorshed Alam Khosru, and other artistes from the theatre and film industry, according to a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

The artistes raised question: Why this destruction at BTV, and who is behind it? They called for a thorough investigation to identify and punish those responsible. Additionally, they expressed their condolences for the lives lost in the quota reform protests.

Ferdous stated, "I saw the students rallying for the quota reform movement, which we all supported. Unfortunately, some ruthless individuals took advantage of these students, causing chaos, setting fires, and wreaking havoc in our country."

Photo: Courtesy

Shomi Kaiser expressed her devastation over the destruction she witnessed during the incident. "As members of the cultural community, we have gathered on this somber first day of August. This month holds significance for us as a time of protest, as it marks the tragic attempt to erase our history of independence with the assassination of Bangabandhu. We are deeply saddened by the destruction we saw at the television station," the actress shared.

Rokeya Prachy hinted that a political group is trying to hinder Bangladesh's development. "In this democratic country, our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given everyone the opportunity to speak up for their rights and demands. We want to protest against those who have used the student movement to engage in violence, portraying themselves as militants and miscreants."

Shuvro Dev said, "BTV was a sacred place frequented by renowned artistes of Bangladesh. I believe that no Bangladeshi could attack BTV; it could only be attacked by a descendant of Tikka Khan. I hope for a proper investigation and justice."

Additionally, directors Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar, Hridi Huq, Sohana Saba, Sazu Khadem, Aruna Biswas, Nipun, and others also expressed their views against the violence.