Nisho’s intimidating presence in ‘Aka’ impresses

Vicky Zahed and Afran Nisho have teamed up for some of the most talked-about projects in recent years, including "Punorjonmo", "Chirokal Aaj", amongst others.

Now, the hitmaker duo is reuniting once again for Vicky's latest venture, "Aka", premiering on Hoichoi this September.

Photo: Collected

To build anticipation, Hoichoi has unveiled two half-look posters of "Aka", featuring Afran Nisho in contrasting avatars. In one, he sports a cap and an innocent expression, while in the other, his open hair and piercing gaze exude menace.

Photo: Collected

Sharing the posters on social media, Hoichoi teased viewers with the caption: "Who's coming? The hero or the villain? The protector or the predator? You'll find out soon!"

Over the years, Vicky Zahed and Afran Nisho have delivered numerous hits, including "Punorjonmo", "Redrum", "Ditiyo Shuchona", "Chompa House", and "Chirokal Aaj".