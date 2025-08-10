TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Aug 10, 2025 11:02 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 11:11 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Satyajit Ray’s ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ to be screened at TIFF 2025

Sun Aug 10, 2025 11:02 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 11:11 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Aug 10, 2025 11:02 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 10, 2025 11:11 AM
Satyajit Ray’s ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ to be screened at TIFF 2025
Photo: Collected

The restored version of Satyajit Ray's "Aranyer Din Ratri", which debuted at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May, will have its North American premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. The film was also showcased at Italy's Il Cinema Ritrovato in June.

The festival's official X account posted, "#TIFF50 North American Premiere of the 4K restoration: Days and Nights in the Forest, directed by Satyajit Ray."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Based on Bengali author Sunil Gangopadhyay's novel of the same name, the film tells the story of a group of city men from Calcutta — portrayed by Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, and Rabi Ghosh — who set off for a weekend escape in the wilderness. The cast also featured Sharmila Tagore, Kaberi Bose, and Simi Garewal.

Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, the only surviving cast members, attended the Cannes screening of the restored classic, along with filmmaker Wes Anderson and Purnima Dutta, head of Piyali Films and producer of Aranyer Din Ratri.

Originally nominated for Best Film at the 20th Berlin International Film Festival in 1970, the film later inspired a sequel, "Abar Aranye", directed by Goutam Ghose and released in 2003, which revisited the four friends and their families as they returned to the wilderness.

Cultural show held in Munshiganj to mark July Mass Uprising
Read more

Cultural show held in Munshiganj to mark July Mass Uprising

The Toronto International Film Festival is scheduled to run from September 4 to 14.

 

 

Related topic:
Aranyer Din RatriSatyajit RayTIFF 2025
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Feluda’ actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty hospitalised

1y ago
Adnan Al Rajeev’s ‘Ali’ to compete at 50th TIFF

Adnan Al Rajeev’s ‘Ali’ to compete at 50th TIFF

2d ago
From ‘Feluda’ to ‘Derry Girls’: Why we seek out fictional places

From ‘Feluda’ to ‘Derry Girls’: Why we seek out fictional places

10m ago
Why every child deserves a cousin like Feluda!

Why every child deserves a cousin like Feluda!

1y ago
Hindi cinema used to operate in an alternative reality: Shabana Azmi

Hindi cinema used to operate in an alternative reality: Shabana Azmi

9m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্দোলন দমনে পুলিশের প্রাণঘাতী অস্ত্রের মজুত ৭ গুণ বাড়ানো হয়েছিল

গণঅভ্যুত্থানে তিন সপ্তাহের কম সময়ের মধ্যে কেন এত মানুষ প্রাণ হারান তা বুঝতে হলে তাকাতে হবে পুলিশের অস্ত্রভান্ডারের দিকে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘হিন্দি-চীনী ভাই ভাই’—পুরোনো স্লোগান ফিরছে কি?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে