Cultural show held in Munshiganj to mark July Mass Uprising

Photos: Tanjil Hasan

A drama and cultural show organised by Oboyab Cultural Centre was held at the district Shilpakala Academy on Friday (August 8), marking the anniversary of the historic July Mass Uprising.

The day's programme began in the afternoon with a drawing competition for schoolchildren, followed by poetry recitations, dance performances, and a stage play in the evening. Participants received commemorative souvenirs.

At 8pm, the play "Mon Jagoron", written and directed by Apurba Suchana, was staged to an appreciative audience.

Organisers said the event was arranged to honour the spirit of the July Mass Uprising and to inspire cultural engagement among the youth.

