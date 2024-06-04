Sporshia returns to television, after long hiatus, with ‘Noor’

TV & Film
Photos: Collected

Actress and Model Orchita Sporshia, a popular face in the entertainment industry, has been away from the small screen for quite some time. However, the artiste is set to make her highly anticipated return to the screen with Eid special drama "Noor".

Directed by Taufiqul Islam, the drama revolves around a pet dog named Max, adding an endearing element to the narrative. The director has shared that the project blends elements of love, separation, and the harsh realities of the underworld, crafting a multi-layered story that promises to captivate audiences. 

Additionally, the drama explores the profound bond between humans and their furry companions.

In "Noor," Sporshia will share the screen with actor Musfiq R Farhan. The drama will be aired on the YouTube channel of CMV on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

With over 100 television dramas, short films, and telefilms under her belt, including critically acclaimed works such as "Shubornopur", "Shaola", and the BBC-produced "Ujan Ganger Naiya", Orchita Sporshia has established herself as a versatile actress in the industry.

Before embarking on her acting journey, Sporshia worked as an art director and assistant director. She also founded her own production company, Kochchop Films, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for storytelling.

Sporshia made her silver screen debut with Anonno Mamun's directorial film "Bandhan" in 2017. She later collaborated with Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan in "Nabab LLB" in 2020, directed by the same director.

