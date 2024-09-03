TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Sep 3, 2024 05:41 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 05:49 PM

TV & Film

Sporshia to portray Nazrul's wife in upcoming Tollywood biopic

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Sep 3, 2024 05:41 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 05:49 PM
Sporshia to portray Nazrul's wife in upcoming Tollywood biopic
Photo: Orchita Sporshia’s Instagram

A film about the national poet of Bangladesh is currently being produced in West Bengal. Tollywood producer Abdul Alim is behind the project, which is titled "Kazi Nazrul Islam". 

Actor Kinjal Nanda from India is set to portray the titular role of the poet, while Orchita Sporshia will take on the role of his would-have-been wife, Nargis.

The actress herself has confirmed, "I'm currently unable to discuss this news openly. However, I can share that I've had discussions with the director. Once an official announcement is made, everyone will learn all the details."

Meanwhile, actor Kinjal shared his thoughts on portraying the poet, stating, "I am mentally preparing for the role. A biopic traces the path from the start of a person's life to its conclusion. I am studying the poet's life and feel fortunate to be part of this project. The rest will depend on the director's vision."

Sougata Basu has penned the screenplay for "Kazi Nazrul Islam", while Joy Sarkar will be in charge of the film's music.

push notification