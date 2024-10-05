Eternity collapses at the wheel of change.

Past is lost

Dark, demur

Past is lost

With gory feet—

Eternity collapses at the wheel of change.

The ancient is lost

In the wind of Chaitra.

Welcome! The strength of young,

Past is lost

Fallen is lost.

'Welcome! Guest—

Come along!'

The nor'wester grumbles;

Eternity collapses at the wheel of change.

Eternity collapses at the wheel of change.

There! In the horizon,

Distorted path,

Chariot speeds off

In circle, in all quarters,

Crores and crores of suns and moons revolve

At the wheel of change.

At the wheel of change.

The stars and planets lose way, they revolve

The present cradles in the past!

Who brings the morning light

On the faraway hills?

Who hoists the flag of victory?

In the flower Kingshuk?

Chariot wheels revolve;

Roads smear with blood.

Whose victory gate is made?

In the twilight of dawn?

At the wheel of change.

At the wheel of change.

Thunder rumbles, storm grumbles,

Welcome tough reality.

Welcome youth, welcome youth

Come in this wretchedness!

Don't be afraid!

Motherland has colourful rainbows

To show you!

At the wheel of change.

At the wheel of change.

Time is dancing ta thoi ta thoi

Where is the king?

Break the cycle

The love of Shiva for dead

Break the cord.

At the wheel of change.

At the wheel of change.

This poem is translated from Bangla by Jackie Kabir

Jackie Kabir is a writer and translator from Bangladesh. The titular story from her first collection of stories, Silent Noise, is being taught in BA Courses in colleges under Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tamil Nadu.