The wheel of change
Eternity collapses at the wheel of change.
Past is lost
Dark, demur
Past is lost
With gory feet—
Eternity collapses at the wheel of change.
The ancient is lost
In the wind of Chaitra.
Welcome! The strength of young,
Past is lost
Fallen is lost.
'Welcome! Guest—
Come along!'
The nor'wester grumbles;
Eternity collapses at the wheel of change.
Eternity collapses at the wheel of change.
There! In the horizon,
Distorted path,
Chariot speeds off
In circle, in all quarters,
Crores and crores of suns and moons revolve
At the wheel of change.
At the wheel of change.
The stars and planets lose way, they revolve
The present cradles in the past!
Who brings the morning light
On the faraway hills?
Who hoists the flag of victory?
In the flower Kingshuk?
Chariot wheels revolve;
Roads smear with blood.
Whose victory gate is made?
In the twilight of dawn?
At the wheel of change.
At the wheel of change.
Thunder rumbles, storm grumbles,
Welcome tough reality.
Welcome youth, welcome youth
Come in this wretchedness!
Don't be afraid!
Motherland has colourful rainbows
To show you!
At the wheel of change.
At the wheel of change.
Time is dancing ta thoi ta thoi
Where is the king?
Break the cycle
The love of Shiva for dead
Break the cord.
At the wheel of change.
At the wheel of change.
This poem is translated from Bangla by Jackie Kabir
Jackie Kabir is a writer and translator from Bangladesh. The titular story from her first collection of stories, Silent Noise, is being taught in BA Courses in colleges under Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tamil Nadu.
