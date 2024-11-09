Inventing love
The fading rays
of the afternoon sun;
The slovenly state
of my tiny room;
The clamor from
the neighbor's house;
The stack of books
falling on top of each other–
All got lost in my heavy sigh.
Then there was the–
absence of your measured silences.
All this to say–I miss you.
When Anne Carson said–
All lovers believe they are inventing love,
she was perhaps right.
We're lovers, inventing love
Nawshin Flora is currently daydreaming about catching up to her never ending TBR list. Remind her to get enough sleep at [email protected].
