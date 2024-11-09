The fading rays

of the afternoon sun;

The slovenly state

of my tiny room;

The clamor from

the neighbor's house;

The stack of books

falling on top of each other–

All got lost in my heavy sigh.

Then there was the–

absence of your measured silences.

All this to say–I miss you.

When Anne Carson said–

All lovers believe they are inventing love,

she was perhaps right.

We're lovers, inventing love

