Republic of the dead

Endow us with showers of natural words

Sparkling in the depth of hearts

But not merely in the pallid pages

Float our bodies in the rain

Not amidst the deluge of red sea

But among the faces enkindling

Lanterns of empathy and grace

I hallucinate the world dropping down

The ocean of blood

Inundating cities and souls

In search of food one bargains for life

Falling into a dark ditch

Returning to eternal silence

This is not the land of black sky

Pouring the torrent of tears

This is not the land of black river

Flowing with a raft of bones

Fleeing uncertainties one seeks space

To breathe but fear chases

You and me to the boneyard

Sunrise signals a glimmer of hope

Whereas muted multitudes

Throw up fury over savannahs

Perhaps they cannot return home

Not ever can they trust a flower

That always allures but doesn't bloom

Someone waiting for a letter

Inviting them to a party of pariahs

Encounters red eyes on streets

While someone else siphons blood

A library of books with a beatific vision

Turns into a museum of skeletons

Skirting the possibilities of kinship

With words and insight and light

Does the tiny bird still sit

On the porch and sing mellow notes

Does the kid still dream of a land

Of everything and everyone

Where nothing burns or sinks

Perhaps it's time to plant a timeless tree

Drowning binaries of hostility

And scattering unalloyed seeds

But something certainly gets lost

When you translate your feelings

Words sometimes look pale and puzzled

As if playing a game of chess

Still the world waits for the next dawn

Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, a poet, translator, and academic, is Professor in the Department of English, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet. Email: [email protected].