Grief exchange

When the moon is enveloped by a band of cumulonimbus clouds,

you will find me waiting underneath the cypress grove by the river

There you are, scarred

beaten and bruised

I ask you to show me your wounds

and in my head, I

speak to you softly

I tell you how

I see all your flaws and

how I see all of you

and have you look into mine

I carry them openly in these calloused hands

and hold them out to you

could you tell me I'm worthy of love

Now that you see me and see through me

If not the greater things we desire

Then, at least the smaller things

the leftover scraps on the table I have taught myself to live off

the head-resting on my shoulder or the light across your shoulder blade

before the night swallows us all

I tell you who or what I am

And in my head, we sit next to each other in the moonlight

We exchange our grief, and we survive

In my head, you hold me by the hand

And we float in the moonlight

As the clouds pass us by

A.M. Fahad is an aspiring poet and writer from Dhaka. He uses vivid imagery and elements of nature to encapsulate his emotions with words, which often end up in a thought train rather than a conclusion. Find him at [email protected].