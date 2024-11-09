Grief exchange
When the moon is enveloped by a band of cumulonimbus clouds,
you will find me waiting underneath the cypress grove by the river
There you are, scarred
beaten and bruised
I ask you to show me your wounds
and in my head, I
speak to you softly
I tell you how
I see all your flaws and
how I see all of you
and have you look into mine
I carry them openly in these calloused hands
and hold them out to you
could you tell me I'm worthy of love
Now that you see me and see through me
If not the greater things we desire
Then, at least the smaller things
the leftover scraps on the table I have taught myself to live off
the head-resting on my shoulder or the light across your shoulder blade
before the night swallows us all
I tell you who or what I am
And in my head, we sit next to each other in the moonlight
We exchange our grief, and we survive
In my head, you hold me by the hand
And we float in the moonlight
As the clouds pass us by
A.M. Fahad is an aspiring poet and writer from Dhaka. He uses vivid imagery and elements of nature to encapsulate his emotions with words, which often end up in a thought train rather than a conclusion. Find him at [email protected].
