Heart, cling to me

Don't fall from this patchwork home

I've weaved for you

Feel my hands wrapped around

Your cage of flesh, the creaking of my ribs

Holding in the falling pieces

You grow heavier with every sentence

Sunk in-between the crevices on your lips

Swallowed before their birth

The sun will go down tonight but

You will continue to find me here, waiting

When the world sets itself on fire

And refuses to look your way

Heart, cling to me

We will make meaning

Out of the holes in the sun