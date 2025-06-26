Heart, cling to me
Heart, cling to me
Don't fall from this patchwork home
I've weaved for you
Feel my hands wrapped around
Your cage of flesh, the creaking of my ribs
Holding in the falling pieces
You grow heavier with every sentence
Sunk in-between the crevices on your lips
Swallowed before their birth
The sun will go down tonight but
You will continue to find me here, waiting
When the world sets itself on fire
And refuses to look your way
Heart, cling to me
We will make meaning
Out of the holes in the sun
Comments