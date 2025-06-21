I'm somewhere else–I'm dangling my feet in gossamer water / slow-caressing the streams when / there's so much on my mind

There's a purgatorial break between these stretches

…flaxen against the lights

that guard the rain dipped floors,

a fine café filling the sides holds the dance bar

glowing like a photo where I'm holding you.

What am I to you–the air speaks,

Norah Jones is playing on the stereo.

A cat is sleeping in the light wind,

and I'm sitting on a bench wearing your anklets thinking

this feels a little unspeakable. When the day's over

I'm somewhere else–I'm dangling my feet in gossamer water

slow-caressing the streams when

there's so much on my mind,

this isn't quite easy to understand

but these tides are silken and lonely

so they are blue. I think of you.

What a sweet rush leaves this earth

as someone switches the music somewhere,

those days are over, I think

that's the truth–all that's over now.

All the world is soft somehow,

as I kneel a little to pick a petal

floating on the lotus, free. There's a lot more that I could say

but right now is a good time to leave things

as they are

because I don't belong there anymore.

I've moved away and departed

into the falls–writing a memoir, eating a berry,

forgetting you slowly.

Snata Basu is a writer based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Her poetry has appeared on numerous literary platforms including The Opiate, Visual Verse: An Online Anthology of Art and Words, and Small World City.