A star fell on the ground in the windy night,

Since then a silence envelops the entire space,

Everyone knew this;

Members of the family at home knew this,

People outside the home also knew this, The little kitten at home,

Even my bed, table and chair,

All furniture knew this,

Only I didn't know what happened.

I was kept in a closed room,

There the musical notes of five poets were audible all the time.

The astronomical findings say my days should be full of music,

I must be kept far from silence.

But nobody understood I couldn't

take in the soothing sound of music.

Ahaduzzaman Mohammad Ali is a former professor of Dhaka University.