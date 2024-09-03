Ad filmmakers thrive for a reform, aiming to make industry ‘professional’

For years, we've heard countless stories of crew members struggling to receive their due payments after completing their work. These incidents often unfold quietly and are usually resolved through personal negotiations, with little attention given to the larger issue.

In a bold move to end long-standing struggles, Bangladeshi ad filmmakers have stepped forward to claim their rightful dues. Determined to establish a professional and fair working environment in the advertisement and film production sector, the Bangladesh Association of AdFilm and Content Producers (BAAcP) announced an indefinite strike on September 1.

Despite ongoing negotiations, key issues remain unresolved, including the settlement of previous dues, timely work orders, ⁠75% Advance Payment, and the remaining 25% Payment within 45 days of billing.

The strike comes in response to ongoing disputes with advertising agencies and clients who consistently fail to settle payments with production companies.

Md Habibur Rahman Tareq

Md Habibur Rahman Tareq, the convener of BAAcP, told The Daily Star that their demands were first presented to the association of Bangladeshi ad agencies over a year ago. "Initially, we attempted to resolve the matter privately by meeting with the agencies," he explained. "However, they kept asking for more time, and despite our efforts, no one was truly willing to address the issues that have been plaguing the ad film industry for so long."

He further explained that the growing backlog of unpaid dues has taken a toll on the work culture. "We have laid out our demands clearly, and we believe these are rightful steps toward creating a professional environment in the industry," he asserted.

Tareq who is also the Executive Producer of Runout Films, pointed out the troubling trend of the market evolving into a monopoly, where unprofessional practices not only harm existing players but also discourage newcomers from entering the industry.

In the meantime, three agencies have agreed to meet the demands outlined in the protest. The BAAcP has announced that they will resume work only once their demands are fully addressed. Upon receiving confirmation, they will continue their collaborations and resume shooting with the agencies as planned.

Adnan Al Rajeev

Renowned director Adnan Al Rajeev, the owner of Runout Films, noted that while the issue has been raised repeatedly, a proper solution has yet to materialise. "There is no central association for the prominent agencies in Bangladesh, which complicates the process of lodging complaints and resolving issues," he said. "For young directors and producers just starting their careers, payment delays can make it incredibly challenging to continue working. Despite numerous attempts to address the problem through individual meetings and emails, no effective resolution has been reached."

He also shared that agencies are coming forward and having meetings with the advertising producers, which is a positive sign.

Raka Noshin Nower

Raka Noshin Nower, who founded Studio Yellow Something two years ago, expressed the difficulties producers face when payments are delayed. "As Bangladesh undergoes significant reforms, it's time for our industry to follow suit. We've gained momentum from the recent mass uprising on August 5," she said. "The demands we've outlined are entirely justified, and addressing them is essential for creating a professional environment within the industry. While there are other issues to tackle, this is the critical first step. By doing so, we can raise our standards to an international level."

Afzal Mahboob

Afzal Mahboob, CEO of Grey, emphasised that their terms and conditions with clients are in line with global standards. "When it comes to advance payments and work orders, we adhere strictly to international rules and regulations," he said. "We ensure that work orders are executed precisely according to Grey's established protocols."

One of the primary concerns is the settlement of previous dues, with producers calling for the immediate payment of outstanding balances that have accumulated over time. Additionally, the association has expressed frustration over the inconsistent issuance of work orders, which often results in production delays and last-minute rushes that place undue strain on resources.

The strike has garnered significant support from other key industry associations. The Advertising & Filmmakers Association (ADFA), the Bangladesh Alliance of Cinematographers (BAC), the Post Productions Association of Bangladesh (PAB), and the Art Directors & Costume Designers Association of Bangladesh have all united in solidarity with BAAcP. Additionally, the Bangladesh Association of Art Makers and Set Designers (BAAMS), along with groups representing makeup artists, production managers, and other essential crew members, have thrown their weight behind the strike.