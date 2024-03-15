Asaduzzaman Noor, Azad Abul Kalam and Shatabdi Wadud come together for a radio drama

There was a time when people used to wait beside their radio receivers to enjoy a variety of programmes, as Radio used to be the sole source of entertainment for us.

To revive that glorious past, Bangladesh Betar has launched a new radio drama titled "Jibon Joyer Golpo," featuring a star-studded cast including Asadujjaman Noor, Azad Abul Kalam, and Shatabdi Wadud.

This informative and social awareness-based drama, comprised of six episodes, serves as a promotional endeavour by the Population, Health, and Nutrition Division of Bangladesh Betar.

Penned by the talented Tarik Monjur, "Jibon Joyer Golpo" is produced by Sayeda Ferdousi Jatri. It promises listeners an immersive experience filled with intrigue and suspense.

In this compelling narrative, listeners will follow the story of Azad Abul Kalam, a farmer who stumbles upon a brass pot buried in the land belonging to the village chairman, Shatabdi Wadud. The buzz around the village spreads like wildfire as rumours circulate about hidden golden coins within the pot. To investigate the truth behind these rumours, the editor of the local newspaper, Asaduzzaman Noor, assigns the task to journalist Taniya.

Despite the initial excitement, it is eventually revealed that the pot contains no treasure, only soil. The story delves into themes of hope, disappointment, and the complexities of rural life, offering listeners a thought-provoking and entertaining experience.