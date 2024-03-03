Amitabh Reza Chowdhury's ‘Rickshaw Girl’ to be screened at Japan’s Film Festival

Amitabh Reza Chowdhury's critically acclaimed film "Rickshaw Girl" has received numerous awards and praises at various international film festivals. Now, the film has touched a new height with its successful screening at the prestigious Osaka Asian Film Festival in Japan.

The film was shown at Osaka's Cine Libre Umeda Hall to more than 300 audiences on the first day of the festival, March 1.

The festival was inaugurated on March 1 and will be running till March 10, showcasing the best films of the Asian continent at venues including ABC Hall, Cine Libre Umeda, T-Joy Umeda and the Nakanoshima Museum of Art.

Regarding the successful screening, director Amitabh Reza Chowdhury said, "We have successfully concluded the first-day screening of our film at the festival. I have never seen such diligent and respectful audiences in my life. Over 300 audience members enjoyed the film in silence, holding their claps and cheering till the end credits concluded."

"No wonder they are one of the richest countries in terms of art and culture. A perfect predecessor of filmmaking legends like Yasujirō Ozu and Kenji Mizoguchi," the director said in a Facebook post.

"Rickshaw Girl" has another screening on the festival's concluding day, March 10. 22 Japanese students worked to bring out the Japanese subtitles for the film so that the Japanese audiences at the festival could enjoy the film in their own language.

This movie follows the tale of Naima, who goes off to the big city when her father takes ill. She wants to follow in her father's footsteps as a rickshaw driver, which is definitely regarded as a man's profession. She is not allowed by anyone to enter the profession despite the fact that she can prove her strength and capability. The storyline centres on her life experiences whilst representing Bangladesh's poverty-stricken families.

Amitabh Reza created "Rickshaw Girl", based on the novel by Mitali Perkins, an Indian-American author.

The screenplay has been written by Naseef Faruque Amin and Sharbari Zohra Ahmed.

The film received rave reviews on international platforms, including the Prescott Film Festival in the United States and the SCHLiNGEL International Film Festival in Germany.

The movie's producers are Ziauddin Adil, Faridur Reza Sagor, and Eric J Adams. It is a joint production between Bangladesh and the US.