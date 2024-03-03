I’m respectful of Bangladesh’s rich musical heritage: Badshah

Dhaka recently witnessed an electrifying music festival where the renowned Indian rapper and music artiste Badshah took center stage. The concert, titled "Techno Spark 2.0", held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB, Expo Zone) on March 1, brought together music enthusiasts from across Bangladesh to revel in the beats of the singer.

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known by his stage name Badshah, has carved a niche for himself in the music industry with his Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi songs.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star, Badshah shared his insights and reflections on his recent trip to Bangladesh, shedding light on his experience and aspirations.

Please tell us about your trip to Bangladesh. How does this compare to the first time?

I'm overjoyed with the response, and I'm grateful for getting this opportunity. The energy was intoxicating, and Dhaka didn't disappoint at all. I'd love to visit again, and the next time around, I'm bringing a bigger show!

Did you know of your crazy, big following on this side of the border?

I was surprised with the turnout and how each member of the audience knew all of the lyrics for the majority of the setlist.

The concert was a success, with many Bangladeshi artistes opening for you. What did you think of their performance?

Bangladeshi artistes are very talented and creatively gifted. I'd love to work with talent from the region in the future if the right opportunity arises. The support artistes did full justice to my act and were on point with their opening performances.

You showed affinity for the Bangla language when you made 'Boroloker Beti Lo'. Could we get some more down the line?

Of course, my music is all about diversity and cultural exchange. Bangladesh has a rich musical heritage and that's something I'm very respectful of.

You helped popularise hip-hop in Bollywood, to the point that one of your songs is almost mandatory in a hit film. Do you think its a 'trend' or is it here to stay?

I feel that hip hop has become an industry of its own and isn't dependent on any other industry for its survival. Hip-hop artistes in India are no longer underground, or the genre isn't a sub-genre anymore, it's a cultural revolution, and there's a more mainstream approach. Bollywood helped popularise the genre, but now artistes are paving the path for future trends. Indian hip-hop has grown beyond the confines of Bollywood and is now a standalone industry that's making waves around the world. Filmmakers and producers are not getting uninterested in the idea of including hip-hop soundtracks in films, so this trend is not going to vanish anytime soon. Hip-hop artistes are on par with their peers from other genres.

What is the legacy of Badshah, what do you want people to remember you by in the future?

The legacy of a cultural juggernaut. I am working towards building an establishment that extends beyond mundane materialism and impacts individuals on a more humanitarian level. The success needs to transform into something more meaningful and greater than just million-dollar brand deals, stadium tours, or record-breaking streaming numbers. I'd like to build towards generational cultural wealth. When people remember me, I want them to smile, recalling how they were touched by me in a way that left them with something to cherish. I want to live not just inside the minds but also inside the hearts of people