Shafiq Tuhin to bring musical icons together for originals

In a bid to make the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr merrier, eminent lyricist and composer Shafiq Tuhin is bringing together six legendary Rabindra and Nazrul Sangeet singers for a television program.

On this very rare occasion, Rabindra and Nazrul Sangeet legends Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Fatema Tuz Zohra, Khairul Anam Shakil, Adity Mohsin, Fahim Hossain Chowdhury, and Sheikh Jasim will sing six original songs penned and composed by Shafiq Tuhin.

The songs will be aired through a music program titled "Taray Taray" on Bangladesh Television, during the Eid holidays. The recordings of these songs have recently been completed.

Audiences who have always been captivated by their renditions of Rabindra or Nazrul songs will now have the opportunity to listen to their voices in modern and contemporary original songs.

Sharing his thoughts on the music arrangement, Shafiq Tuhin said that all these veteran artistes have infused joy into their renditions. "I had the rare opportunity to work with legends like Ayub Bachchu and Runa Laila, and now these veteran artistes. I am filled with so much joy and gratitude," stated the acclaimed composer.

The program will feature Rezwana Choudhury Bannya's song "Banchte Shikhi Chol", Fatema Tuz Zohra's 'Rongin Chithi,' Khairul Anam Shakil's "Megh Chhuye Jol", Adity Mohsin's song "Mon Polatak", Fahim Hossain Chowdhury's 'Tumi Janbe Na Konodin" and Sheikh Jasim's "Obhiman". The song titled 'Banchte Shikhi Chol' was co-written with Shahnaz Ranu.

Regarding the program, Shafiq Tuin said, "I always try to bring something new for the audiences. As a musician, I consider this a tremendous achievement that I could bring these legends together under one platform. And the fact that I could convince them to sing original songs makes me very happy."

"This is a rare incident as these Rabindra and Nazrul sangeet legends came together and lent their voices to original contemporary songs. I am extremely delighted to create original songs for them. I believe the audience will discover these renowned artists in a new light through this event. Thanks to BTV for organising such an event."

Regarding her collaboration with Shafiq, Rezwana Choudhury Bannya commented, "Apart from Rabindra Sangeet, I haven't sung many modern songs. It's been a long time since I sang an original modern song. Actually, I don't even remember the last time I voiced an original song. Tuhin has beautifully composed a song for me. I believe the audience will enjoy both the lyrics and the melody of the song."

Nazrul Sangeet artist Khairul Anam Shakil said, "I haven't had many opportunities to sing modern songs in my career. I've only sung a few. I've been involved with Nazrul's songs throughout my life. Shafiq Tuhin sent me the song first, and I liked it very much. Along with the song, this music event is also wonderful. I hope the audience will enjoy it."

