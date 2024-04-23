Music
Music

Rezwana Choudhury Bannya receives Padma Shri from India's president

Photo: Collected

Legendary Rabindra Sangeet exponent Rezwana Choudhury Bannya was awarded India's fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, by India's President Draupadi Murmu.

She was presented with the award at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on the evening of Monday (April 22). The official Twitter handle of Draupadi Murmu shared a specific post acknowledging the awardees.

Rezwana Choudhury Bannya's remarkable contribution to the industry is underscored by her dedication to promoting Rabindra Sangeet in Bangladesh. The post also mentions her rendition of "Vaishnav Jan To" in honour of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

This year, the Government of India conferred the Padma Vibhushan upon five individuals for their outstanding contributions across diverse fields. 

Additionally, 17 individuals were honoured with the Padma Bhushan, while 110 recipients were bestowed with the Padma Shri award. 

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah graced the occasion with their presence.

On the eve of the 75th Republic Day, the Modi government unveiled the list of Padma award recipients, including Rezwana Choudhury Bannya from Bangladesh in the list, amongst others.

