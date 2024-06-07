Nirjhar's initiative to present 63 original songs performed by 54 artistes

Enamul Karim Nirjhar, known for his multifaceted identity as an architect, filmmaker, and lyricist, is developing yet another unique initiative involving music. Under Nirjhar's initiative, more than 50 singers from different generations in the country have come together to sing 63 original songs.

These tracks from the project titled "Ek Nirjharer Gaan" will be released in nine episodes, which will begin on June 9.

Enamul Karim Nirjhar

Two songs will be released every week, and the final episode will be revealed on December 16. These songs will be published on the Gaanwala EKNC YouTube channel.

All the songs have been written and composed by Enamul Karim Nirjhar. The first episode will be launched with the song titled "Jeta Amader Nijer Moton" voiced by eminent singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya.

Rezwana Choudhury Bannya Photo: STAR

Besides Bannya, the songs have also been sung by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Bappa Mazumder, Kumar Bishwajit, Fahmida Nabi, Shafi Mondol, Somnur Monir Konal, Abanti Sithi, and Nobonita Chowdhury among others.