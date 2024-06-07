Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jun 7, 2024 06:38 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 7, 2024 06:47 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Nirjhar's initiative to present 63 original songs performed by 54 artistes

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jun 7, 2024 06:38 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 7, 2024 06:47 PM
Nirjhar's initiative to present 63 original songs performed by 54 artistes
Photos: Courtesy

Enamul Karim Nirjhar, known for his multifaceted identity as an architect, filmmaker, and lyricist, is developing yet another unique initiative involving music. Under Nirjhar's initiative, more than 50 singers from different generations in the country have come together to sing 63 original songs.

These tracks from the project titled "Ek Nirjharer Gaan" will be released in nine episodes, which will begin on June 9.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Nirjhar's initiative to present 63 original songs performed by 54 artistes
Enamul Karim Nirjhar

Two songs will be released every week, and the final episode will be revealed on December 16. These songs will be published on the Gaanwala EKNC YouTube channel.

All the songs have been written and composed by Enamul Karim Nirjhar. The first episode will be launched with the song titled "Jeta Amader Nijer Moton" voiced by eminent singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya.

Nirjhar's initiative to present 63 original songs performed by 54 artistes
Rezwana Choudhury Bannya Photo: STAR

Besides Bannya, the songs have also been sung by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Bappa Mazumder, Kumar Bishwajit, Fahmida Nabi, Shafi Mondol, Somnur Monir Konal, Abanti Sithi, and Nobonita Chowdhury among others.

I sincerely apologise if I caused any disappointment: Jovan
Read more

I sincerely apologise if I caused any disappointment: Jovan

 

Related topic:
Enamul Karim NirjharEk nirjharer GaanRezwana Choudhury Bannya
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Eid melodies to enchant this festive season

Eid melodies to enchant this festive season

2m ago

Bannya to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

3m ago

Shafiq Tuhin to bring musical icons together for originals

1m ago
25 years of Shurer Dhara

25 years of Shurer Dhara - Living the ideals of Tagore

6y ago
Playback singing is a syndicate: Fahmida Nabi

Playback singing is a syndicate: Fahmida Nabi

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

টাকা যেন কেউ গুঁজে না রাখে, অল্প কিছু দিয়ে টাকাটা জায়গামতো আসুক: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

বাজেটে প্রস্তাবিত কালো টাকা সাদা করার সুযোগ প্রসঙ্গে প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা এ কথা বলেছেন।

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

‘জনরায়’র মহিমায় ভারতে বিরোধীদলের পুনর্জন্ম

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification