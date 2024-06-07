I sincerely apologise if I caused any disappointment: Jovan

Farhan Ahmed Jovan, a beloved television actor, has recently received acclaim for several of his Eid dramas, including "Tokhon Jokhon", "Prothom Bhalobasha" and "Kichu Kotha Baki." However, his drama "Rupantor" attracted significant criticism for his portrayal of a transgender woman and was subsequently removed from YouTube, an experience that deeply affected the actor.

Despite this setback, Jovan remains steadfast in his dedication to acting, continually engaging in new television projects. In a recent interview with the media, the actor discussed his career focus, reaffirming his commitment to television dramas over films.

From the beginning of his career, Jovan has not explored other platforms or ventured onto the silver screen. His focus has always been on drama. "I am focused on drama and will continue to be," said Jovan emphasising his commitment to his craft.

"The current state of TV dramas is much better than before. The budget has increased, and the canvas and space of performance have expanded. We can now tell larger stories to the audience," he shared.

The actor continued, "In the past two years, I have taken 7 to 10 days to shoot a single drama, and we have created three songs for it. This is a positive development for the industry. My heart belongs to dramas."

Jovan also addressed his decision to stay away from films. "No, I am not considering films at the moment. It is a personal choice. I am not thinking about the big screen right now. I want to fully concentrate on dramas. I have been in this industry for 11 years, and it means a lot to me."

"To the audience, I say, humans make mistakes. If I have caused any disappointment, I sincerely apologise," he added.

Reflecting on the positive changes in the industry, Jovan expressed his optimism about the future of television dramas. "The industry has grown significantly. With larger budgets and better resources, we can create more impactful stories. This progress is very encouraging, and I am proud to be a part of it."