‘Best Friend 2.0’ in development with Jovan, Mehazabien and Probir

Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Mehazabien Chowdhury, and Probir Roy Chowdhury have built a unique camaraderie within the television industry. Their bond goes beyond personal friendship and has evolved through years of collaboration in drama production.

Their signature project, "Best Friend", first brought them together in 2018 when Probir developed a storyline featuring Jovan and Mehazabien as the lead pair.

The drama quickly rose in popularity, leading Probir to expand the concept into a mini-series with two additional instalments, with a celebrated trilogy. After these successes, however, the trio took a break from the project, and during this hiatus, Mehazabien began focusing more on her film career.

Exciting news has emerged as the acclaimed "Best Friend" trio is set to reunite after a significant hiatus. On the evening of November 7, CMV Productions officially confirmed their comeback, with producer Sheikh Shahed Ali Pappu validating the announcement.

Jovan shared with local media, "It's been a while since we've worked together as a trio. The response since the announcement has been tremendous, and the audience's expectations have only heightened."

In contrast, Mehazabien reflected nostalgically on the trio's journey. "I think 'Best Friend' was filmed back in 2018, marking my first collaboration with Probir Roy Chowdhury," she recalled. "The drama gained widespread popularity, largely due to the song 'Obhijog'.

After an extended break, during which Mehazabien shifted her focus away from dramas, what led this trio to reunite? Reflecting on their decision, Mehazabien shared, "Probir had been suggesting for some time that we should team up again. So, we decided to come back together for a project set to release on Valentine's Day 2025. I hope we'll receive the same warmth and affection from the audience that we experienced back in 2018 and throughout the drama series."

Director Probir Roy Chowdhury revealed that this time, the series will take a new direction with the title "Best Friend 2.0," rather than continuing the previous sequence.

He explained, "Nearly four years have passed since the last instalment in the 'Best Friend' series, and now we're reuniting. Our aim is to release this project on Valentine's Day 2025. This time, we're bringing an entirely fresh storyline."

"The hiatus happened mainly because we hadn't found the right story until now. Finally, we all agreed on one, and I'm hopeful it will resonate with the audience's enthusiasm for the next venture of the 'Best Friend' franchise."

The director mentioned that filming will unfold in two separate phases, with the first set taking place in December and the second planned in January. Initial predictions indicate that "Best Friend 2.0" could become the most high-budget drama production scheduled for release on Valentine's Day.