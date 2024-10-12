Jovan shines in Topu Khan’s ‘Momota’

Prominent small-screen actor Farhan Ahmed Jovan recently appeared in the new drama "Momota", directed by Topu Khan and written by Limon Ahmed. The drama also stars actress Sadia Ayman alongside Jovan.

According to the director, the drama portraying a love story that revolves around social responsibility, has been receiving positive feedback from viewers since its release on YouTube on October 8. At the time of filing of this report, it had garnered over 1.5 million views.

Regarding the drama, Jovan told the media, "There are certain roles that leave a lasting impact, and 'Momota' is one of them for me. We don't live just for ourselves; we have obligations to the people around us, as well as the society, and the country. This theme is portrayed beautifully through my character. The positive response from the audience has been truly gratifying, and it encourages me to continue prioritising quality in my future work."

Director Topu Khan commented, "We aimed to create a romantic drama that steps outside conventional thinking. It conveys a message of compassion between people, alongside a narrative of responsibility toward family, society, and loved ones.

"The story of the drama will make you feel that love is the greatest strength in the world. We also tried to deliver some significant messages about the country's healthcare system."

The drama "Momota" also showcases an ensemble of skilled actors, including Chitralekha Guho, Ziaul Hasan Kislu, Monira Mithu, Mukit Zakaria, Bappi Ashraf, Zillur Rahman, and Tariq Swapan, among others.

Produced by Akbor Haider Munna, the project premiered on the Club 11 Entertainment YouTube channel.